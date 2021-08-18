LACONIA — The half-triathlon formerly known as The Timberman is back Sunday after a five-year hiatus, with a new name, new venue and the backing of an endurance-sports powerhouse.
Beginning around 7 a.m., some 1,300 competitors of the Ironman 70.3 Timberman will gather at Opechee Point Beach on Lake Opechee and then sprint into the water for a 1.2 mile swim.
Upon coming back to shore, they will climb onto a bicycle and pedal for all their worth in a 55-mile-long trip that takes them down to Loudon and the New Hampshire Speedway then back to Opechee Park, where they’ll leave their bikes and hoof it twice around Lake Opechee before crossing the finish line on Main Street in the downtown.
Tim Hyland, race director, on Wednesday said he’s thrilled that what began 20 years ago under Keith Jordan as The Timberman Triathlon and was based at nearby Ellacoya State Park in Gilford, has returned to the Lakes Region.
A resident of Madison, Wis., Hyland said Ironman, which holds similar races around the country, realized very quickly after acquiring the rights to the race from Jordan that the Timberman was profitable, popular and that New Hampshire was a great place for it.
“It was a logical restart,” Hyland explained of his company’s return, “We’ve always wanted to come back.”
The city and Ironman have a one-year use agreement for Opechee Park with an option for a second year “but our intent is to absolutely come back” annually.
“It’s a beautiful region, with clean water, good roads and a downtown finish that we’re all excited about,” said Hyland.
He said the Timberman is a “six-figure production” that comprises 50 full-time staff and up to 600 volunteers.
“Once we get through our pandemic challenge,” he said, the endurance sports industry, will get stronger.
While she won’t be competing, Carlene Rose of New Hampton has fond memories of the inaugural Timberman triathlon in 2001 and the 10 thereafter, and she is optimistic about its future.
In that first Timberman, “I finished and I didn’t finish last,” said Rose, adding “those were my only two goals at the time.”
“What’s cool about triathlons is they foster a really cool sense of camaraderie. I made some good friends in the process of training and racing that I have until today,” Rose said.
Jamie Poire of Laconia competed in the Timberman for 11 years and on Wednesday was riding his bicycle through Opechee Park to check out the setup for the new Timberman.
“This is a great venue, a great area for it,” said Poire, who is a retired UPS driver. “It’ll be interesting to see how the competitors will like it.” He expects they will like it a lot.
With more than a thousand participants as well as their supporters and spectators, Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said the Timberman will make things a little slow for drivers, particularly in the area of Opechee Park and the downtown. Drivers should seek alternate routes, he said.