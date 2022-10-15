The Red Arrow diner is famously cramped, with room for maybe 20 people at its few booths and red vinyl counter stools — but as the restaurant celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday, more than 100 diners were able to spread out on dozens of tables set up on Lowell Street, eating with Red Arrow staff to celebrate the outsized role the tiny diner has played in New Hampshire.

The humble diner grabs out-of-towners’ attention about every four years, when it becomes a folksy backdrop for presidential hopefuls meeting voters. But for the rest of the last 100 years, the Red Arrow has been a constant in thousands of lives.