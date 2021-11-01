Anyone wishing to attend the celebration of life for New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill being held Wednesday at the SNHU Arena in Manchester is urged to get there by 10:30 a.m.
Sherrill, 44, was killed shortly after midnight last Thursday when a northbound tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 stuck his state police cruiser. Sherrill was on an overnight traffic detail when the crash happened.
The 19-year state police veteran served as the assistant troop commander of Troop A in Epping.
Sherrill, who lived in Barrington, was very active with the Seacoast United Baseball League and the Barrington Baseball League. He leaves behind his wife, two children, parents and his brother.
The celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the SNHU Arena at 555 Elm St. The event is open to the public.
Organizers said Monday that members of the public are asked to use the Elm Street main entrance doors on the left and arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
The celebration will be carried live on WMUR, officials said.
A private burial will follow for family only and will not be open to the public.
All correspondence for the family of Staff Sgt. Sherrill should be sent to Trooper First Class Frank Campo at the director’s office, 33 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03305. Donations can be made to thegreghillfoundation.org or sent directly to The Troopers Foundation Account, 107 N. State Street, Concord NH 03301.