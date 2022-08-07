BERLIN — After a two-year hiatus, there again was a mid-summer ATV festival at Jericho Mountain State Park, with a new name and a renewed enthusiasm for the event becoming “the Sturgis of ATV riding.”
The Journey to Jericho–ATV Jamboree is the successor to the Jericho ATV Festival, which, with attendance of between 5,000 and 8,000 visitors, has been described as the largest event of its kind on the East Coast.
This past Friday and Saturday, the Journey to Jericho–ATV Jamboree made its debut, and despite scorching high temperatures both days, was a huge success.
On Saturday afternoon, Bobby Rodrigue and fellow volunteers from the White Mountain Ridge Runners snowmobile club, the Silver Riders ATV club and the Presidential OHRV club operated the “B Gate” admission point at Jericho Mountain and reported a big turnout.
Rodrigue said he and his fellow Berlin residents have long supported the development of Jericho Mountain into a motorized-sports playground and the sale of what had been municipal land to the State of New Hampshire.
He admitted that the development “has progressed at a slower pace than we’d like,” but qualified that it is happening around Jericho Mountain, with several ATV-related businesses setting up operations on Route 110, among them the Jericho Gateway Family Campground and, in neighboring Gorham, MOMS Jericho, a multiline power-sports dealer.
“The restaurants and hotels should be following along,” said Rodrigue, but instead have argued that there’s not enough business to support them year-round in Berlin.
Looking at the multitude of ATV riders and paying customers on foot coming through Gate B, he observed that, “If this can’t support them, I don’t know what can.”
“This is the Sturgis of ATV riding,” said Rodrigue in comparing the festival at Jericho Mountain to the largest annual motorcycle gathering in the U.S. which is held in Sturgis, S.D.
Betsy Sandberg of Polaris, which is a leading manufacturer of ATVs, said her company has long recognized the significance of the Jericho Mountain ATV festival and, in deference to it, has held two “Camp RZR” events there.
“We don’t host them often,” she pointed out, “and we don’t hold many.”
Sandberg, who oversees Polaris events in the U.S. and Canada, said Jericho Mountain is “one of our largest” because it also offers demo rides.
“We’re really excited that the event was able to happen this year” at Jericho Mountain, she said.
Larry Meservey Sr. who is operations director for Manchester-based MOMS, agreed with that opinion of Kinney. He said sales of ATVs at the 2019 Jericho Mountain festival, as well as this year, have been brisk.
But MOMS has even bigger plans, said Meservey.
“It is our intention to build a super center, one of the largest power-sports dealerships in the Northeast” in Gorham, he said, in addition to building “an off-road adventure park” on more than 1,000 acres it owns near Jericho Mountain.
Like Rodrigue, Meservey believes that ATVs can help bring economic prosperity to communities, because people who ride ATVs are in the same demographic as snowmobilers, meaning they have “disposable income” to buy a piece of motorized recreation equipment, a trailer to haul it and a pickup or SUV to pull the laden trailer. And, they have time to play with their toys.
Joel Wheeler, president of MOMS, said while the ATV industry is growing nationally, New Hampshire “benefits disproportionately” because of Jericho Mountain and the surrounding trail system.
Craig Rennie, the chief of the N.H. Bureau of Trails, said ATV riding is popular statewide but that the vast majority of trails are in the North Country and as a result, “Coos County is a big draw because of the mileage.”
Rennie is hopeful that House Bill 1188, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law earlier this year, may address the matter. HB 1188 creates a commission to conduct a comprehensive, five-year analysis of Off Highway Recreational Vehicles and their impacts.
There are options — using calcium chloride, for example, to mitigate dust and rerouting trails – to minimize some problems caused by ATVs, he said.
“We’re always trying to make the trails better for all users,” said Rennie.