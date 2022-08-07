Mud pits

The mud pits were popular on Saturday at the Journey to Jericho – ATV Jamboree.

 From Facebook/Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce

BERLIN — After a two-year hiatus, there again was a mid-summer ATV festival at Jericho Mountain State Park, with a new name and a renewed enthusiasm for the event becoming “the Sturgis of ATV riding.”

The Journey to Jericho–ATV Jamboree is the successor to the Jericho ATV Festival, which, with attendance of between 5,000 and 8,000 visitors, has been described as the largest event of its kind on the East Coast.

Next generation
Members of the next generation of ATV riders honed their skills on scaled-down machines Saturday at the Journey to Jericho – ATV Jamboree in Berlin.
Polaris “Ice Cream truck” ATV

Heath Davis, left, Betsy Sandberg, center and Ben Stevens offer frozen treats on Saturday to the public from the Polaris “Ice Cream truck” ATV. 