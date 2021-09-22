Two Auburn men who rushed to pull a couple from a burning car in 2019 are being recognized with a Carnegie Medal, America’s highest award for civilian heroism.
Alan R. Cote, 54, and Stephen P. Carkhuff, 57, were also presented with a New Hampshire Hero Award in 2020, along with a number of other neighbors who heard a late-night car crash outside their Pingree Hill Road homes in Auburn on Oct. 23, 2019.
Cohen D. Bergeron and passenger Fallon R. Andrews, both 23, had gone off the road into a tree and their car was on fire when Cote, Carkhuff and other neighbors arrived.
“Cote arrived at the car first and forced open the driver’s door,” the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said in a news release on Wednesday. “As flames lapped over the windshield area, he entered the car and attempted to release Bergeron’s seat belt. Cote grasped Bergeron and pulled him out of the car.”
Carkhuff and others helped carry Bergeron to safety.
“Carkhuff then returned to the car, crawled across the driver’s seat and center console and was attempting to free Andrews,” the news release states. “Cote arrived and through Andrews’ window, cut her seat belt with a knife. Carkhuff grasped Andrews and inched her out of the car.”
Cote and others assisted Carkhuff in carrying her to safety.
The two men are among 18 people across the country being honored with the medal for risking their lives to save others — seven died in the effort, according to the commission.
A total of 10,256 medals have been awarded since 1904. It was established by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
In 2020, Auburn Police Chief Charles Pelton nominated Cote and Carkhuff for NH Hero Awards along with a number of other neighbors who helped in the rescue — Alison Falcone and Kristy and Shawn Sims.
“These citizens found two people unconscious inside the vehicle, and the vehicle catching on fire,” Pelton wrote in his nomination letter. “They were able to pull both occupants out of the vehicle and to safety. When police officers and firefighters arrived a few minutes later, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.”