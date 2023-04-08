The happy sound of children's laughter echoes off the walls of the gym, where some kids are shooting hoops, others pool.
In the kitchen next door, two boys are engrossed in a chess match, and the thrum of electric guitars leaks from a classroom down the hall.
This is Austin17House, a youth community center in Brentwood that's become a refuge for youngsters in a media-drenched world that can feel overwhelming.
Ava Dunleavy, 13, a seventh grader at Newmarket Junior/Senior High School, started coming here more than a year ago. "Instantly everyone was nice," she said. "So I kept coming back and coming back. It felt more like a family."
It's a place "where everyone can be themselves," she said. "You could just come as you are."
Lexus Petrain of Kingston, 13, an eighth grader at Sanborn Regional Middle School, came with a friend the first time. A week later, she was back by herself.
"It just felt like a place I would belong," she said. "It's like a second home to a lot of kids.
"It's a place where you feel safe and you're not judged, and you're not going to get bullied."
Austin17House grew out of a grievous loss.
Austin Anderson of Fremont was in his senior year at Great Bay Charter School in Exeter when he was killed in a car crash in 2016. The 17-year-old's death rocked his friends and classmates, and devastated his parents.
Mark Anderson says his son's friends showed him the way out of the abyss.
At Austin's wake, Anderson said, so many of his schoolmates told him his son had made a difference in their lives. "When they were in trouble, they would call him and he would lift their spirits," he said.
That's how the idea came to him: "I'm going to create a place for my son's friends to have fun."
In the years since, Austin17House has grown far beyond its founder's vision.
Housed in a former school they rent from Grace Ministries International, the center offers after-school activities and evening meals for kids Tuesday through Friday. There are rooms for arts and crafts, fitness, woodworking, theater arts, music lessons, a podcasting studio, gardening and beekeeping.
A "chill room" provides a place where kids can enjoy quiet time or participate in yoga.
Anderson, Austin17's founder, grew up in Northern Ireland, where he spent 10 years as a firefighter in Belfast during The Troubles. That experience made him fearless when it comes to helping the kids, he said.
Austin17House adjusts its activities to fit the kids who walk in the door, Anderson said. These days, he said, "I step back and allow it to flourish."
"A safe place"
Lindsey Messina, executive director of Austin17House, said it's all about building relationships and mentoring. "These kids come in and they are connected to a whole community," she said. "They have a safe place to enjoy themselves."
Messina graduated from high school in 2012, when social media wasn't yet the constant presence it is today in young people's lives. "Now kids bring bullies home with them," she said.
And it's not just bullying, she said: Sexual predators and pornography are rampant online.
"Now kids have access to things their brains should not be seeing," Messina said. "They have access to so many things that impact them and traumatize them."
Kids often are referred here by area mental health centers. And Austin17House recently partnered with Chucky's Fight, a prevention organization, to start a youth peer recovery support group they call Fight Club 17.
There have always been kids damaged by abuse, neglect and substance abuse in their families, Messina said. "But now it's every kid that's impacted," she said.
"So now you have kids who are from great homes and have great parents that have been traumatized and don't know how to get out."
"These kids don't know who they are," she said. "They watch where they're supposed to be but what they're watching is a 30-something -- and they're 15."
The lockdown early in the pandemic made things worse, Messina said. Kids were spending more time online "because it was all that they had," she said.
Adult mentors
The heart of Austin17House can be found in the adult volunteers who serve as mentors to the youngsters, teaching them life skills and helping them explore their talents and interests.
"Really, the people that you need are those that have the heart for kids," Anderson said. "And that's what we have here. They're committed to what they're doing."
Justin Fuller of Hampstead, 35, became part of Austin17House five years ago. Back then, he said, he had gone through a rough patch and was searching for meaning in his life.
"I've always had this calling to be a part of something I didn't have growing up," Fuller said.
That's when he got a phone call from a youth leader at his former church. They were planning an event at Austin17House and wondered if Fuller wanted to join them.
Fuller, who works as a delivery driver for a lumber yard, has been a mentor here ever since.
"These kids helped change my life," he said. "I found my calling and I found my home."
On a recent Wednesday evening, 18 volunteers and 22 kids were on hand. They all gathered in the gym, where Fuller asked for a show of hands of how everyone was feeling, on a scale of 1 to 5.
The mentors make a mental note to check in with kids who say they're at the low end of the scale.
Fuller talked about the activities planned for the evening, and reminded the kids of the house rules, called "agreements," such as respect and teamwork. The last one, No. 6, was a late addition for Fuller's benefit: "Clean up after yourself because Justin's not your mom."
It makes them laugh every time.
"They'll accept anyone"
Delila DeSesa of Kingston, an eighth grader at Sanborn Middle School, said she loves roller skating around the gym, or singing in the music room.
"I would say this is kind of like a safe place, for anyone really," said Delila, 13. "They'll accept anyone, no matter what. It's a really fun place."
Her mom, Michele, who's a chef, often volunteers to make meals for the kids. On a recent night, it was chicken tenders with macaroni and cheese, and yellow cake with chocolate frosting for dessert. "Nobody leaves here hungry," Michele said.
Lexus Petrain said she has struggled with depression in the past. Today, she's outgoing and self-confident. "This place honestly saved my life," she said.
"It saves a lot of people," her classmate Delila said quietly.
As the kids and volunteers line up for dinner, a young girl in a pink T-shirt approaches Anderson, leaning in for a hug. "How was your day today?" Anderson asks her.
Ok, she says, but she looks a little tired.
"All you need to do is just breathe," he tells her. "You have everything else. You are loved."
In this house that bears his son's name, Anderson said he finds reasons to feel grateful every day.
"Blessed and highly favored," he said.
For more, visit:www.austin17house.org.