The fruits of his labors
Buy Now

Founder Mark Anderson watches the kids enjoy an evening meal at Austin17House in Brentwood.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

The happy sound of children's laughter echoes off the walls of the gym, where some kids are shooting hoops, others pool.

In the kitchen next door, two boys are engrossed in a chess match, and the thrum of electric guitars leaks from a classroom down the hall.

Plenty to do
Buy Now

Teens have plenty of activities from which to choose every evening at Austin17House.
A place to belong
Buy Now

 Founder Mark Anderson, of Hudson, walks the hallway at the Austin17House in Brentwood.
Mentoring youth
Buy Now

Sophia Loik of Derry has fun styling the hair of volunteer Ethan Cassell of Fremont during the evening activities at the Austin17House in Brentwood.
Theater
Buy Now

Teens act out a scene at a theater session during evening activities at the Austin17House in Brentwood.
Rules of the house
Buy Now

These "agreements" posted on the wall of the gym at Austin17House lay out the values of the organization. The sixth was added by longtime volunteer Justin Fuller.
Fast friends
Buy Now

From left, Delila DeSesa, Lexus Petrain and Ava Dunleavy hang out at Austin17 House, where they said they feel like they belong and can be themselves.