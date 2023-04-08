 Skip to main content
Austin17House: Teens have a special hang out thanks to a special dad

Honoring Austin
Mark Anderson of Hudson created the Austin17House in Brentwood to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in a car crash in 2016 at the age of 17.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

The happy sound of children's laughter echoes off the walls of the gym, where some kids are shooting hoops, others pool.

In the kitchen next door, two boys are engrossed in a chess match, and the thrum of electric guitars leaks from a classroom down the hall.

Plenty to do
Teens have plenty of activities from which to choose every evening at Austin17House.
The fruits of his labors
Founder Mark Anderson watches the kids enjoy an evening meal at Austin17House in Brentwood.
A place to belong
 Founder Mark Anderson, of Hudson, walks the hallway at the Austin17House in Brentwood.
Mentoring youth
Sophia Loik of Derry has fun styling the hair of volunteer Ethan Cassell of Fremont during the evening activities at the Austin17House in Brentwood.
Theater
Teens act out a scene at a theater session during evening activities at the Austin17House in Brentwood.
Rules of the house
These "agreements" posted on the wall of the gym at Austin17House lay out the values of the organization. The sixth was added by longtime volunteer Justin Fuller.
Fast friends
From left, Delila DeSesa, Lexus Petrain and Ava Dunleavy hang out at Austin17 House, where they said they feel like they belong and can be themselves.

