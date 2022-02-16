The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire is looking for volunteers to help its ongoing student plane-building program at the Manchester School of Technology take flight.
The museum is hosting a volunteer open house on Tuesday, March 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The museum is at 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry. Face coverings will be required.
The program’s first airplane is nearing completion, and preliminary construction will soon begin on the program’s second airplane.
“With construction of the second plane just starting, it’s a great time for new people to get involved. You’ll get the satisfaction of helping kids with an amazing project and learn a lot yourself,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.
Adult volunteer mentors in the plane-building program will work with high school students at the Manchester School of Technology to assemble a two-seat RV-12iS light sport aircraft. The all-metal airplanes are produced in kit form by the Van’s Aircraft Co. of Oregon.
Plane-build workshop sessions take place on weekdays in the early afternoon at the Manchester School of Technology. Volunteer mentors participate in the program under the guidance of an adult build manager with extensive experience.
All are welcome to volunteer, but those with backgrounds in aircraft maintenance are especially welcome, Rapsis said.
Mentors can receive training in shop tools and procedures as needed. Shop days can be flexible to meet people’s schedules. All mentors are subject to a background check by the Manchester School District.
The plane-building partnership, which started in 2019, is a self-sustaining program run in partnership with Tango Flight, a Texas-based educational non-profit. Finished aircraft are sold, with proceeds used to pay for kits and materials for subsequent plane-builds.
If you plan to attend the open house, call (603) 669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or send an email to ldearborn@nhahs.org.
The museum is looking for volunteers to greet guests at the front desk, lead tours, and help staff the gift shop.
Technically-minded volunteers help with the museum's IT systems; those with aviation experience manage the museum's Elite Flight Simulator, though anyone can be trained to operate it.
Volunteers are also needed to help with special events year round, such as the Aviation Museum's annual car show, fund-raising gala, and more.
"Volunteering (at the museum) is a rewarding way to give back to the community, and help light the spark of aviation in people young and old," Rapsis said.