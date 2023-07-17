Meghan Pierce

Award-winning journalist, co-founder of the hyper-local news website Monadnock Beat, and former Union Leader correspondent Meghan Margaret Pierce of Peterborough died July 7 following an illness. She was 50.

For Monadnock Beat, Pierce covered all aspects of life in the Monadnock Region. Those who knew her best said the site served as a love letter to the community.