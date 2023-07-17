Award-winning journalist, co-founder of the hyper-local news website Monadnock Beat, and former Union Leader correspondent Meghan Margaret Pierce of Peterborough died July 7 following an illness. She was 50.
For Monadnock Beat, Pierce covered all aspects of life in the Monadnock Region. Those who knew her best said the site served as a love letter to the community.
“Meghan served the region for nearly two decades with journalistic integrity, her gift for storytelling, and her drive to do the stories of her community justice,” an online obituary said.
Pierce had a passion for music, singing with the Divine Mercy Church choir for many years and directing The Divine Mercy Parish Youth Choir for four years.
She shared stories from the Monadnock Region with readers of the Union Leader, writing as a correspondent for several years. Her last story for the newspaper appeared in July 2022.
Pierce is survived by her daughter Eve, her sister Bernadette, her brother-in-law Sean, her close friends Mandy and Faith, her son-in-law Reo, her mother Helen Mary, her brother John, and her many siblings, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Pierce’s life will take place in the Upper Hall of the Peterborough Town House on Aug. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a private family funeral to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pierce's name to the Peterborough Sunshine Fund, 20 Depot Street Suite 312, Peterborough, NH 03458 or donated to the Monadnock Beat ℅ Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, PO Box 657, Peterborough, NH 03458 to help her survivors continue her legacy of serving the region.