Margot Robbie stars in "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)

 Warner Bros. Pictures

This "Barbie" just scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2023.

Warner Bros. Pictures' "Barbie" debuted in first place at the box office this weekend, earning a whopping $155 million in the United States and Canada. The PG-13 comedy easily defeated Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer," which opened in second place with $80.5 million, according to studio estimates.