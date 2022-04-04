Barry Wingate, Bristol's police chief for 29 years and a Grafton County deputy sheriff for the last 15, died Sunday at his home.
Wingate, 76, had just been medically cleared to have the first of two cataract surgeries on April 11, said his wife, Jean, on Monday.
An avid golfer and tennis player, her husband was looking forward to not having to wear glasses when competing, Jean Wingate said, and on Sunday he was scheduled to work his last day at the Sheriff’s Office before taking a leave of absence.
Wingate, who in 2008 had a quintuple bypass, got up at 5 a.m. Sunday to get ready for his shift, but when he failed to come out of the bathroom, Jean Wingate went in and found him unresponsive.
It is believed Wingate died from a cardiac event.
“He was on so many meds but he just didn’t want to quit," said Jean Wingate. “He thought he was 40. He was a go-getter. They’d call him at two o’clock in the morning and he’d go. He seldom said no.”
A couple since 1987, the Wingates married in 1999, creating a blended family by each bringing children from previous relationships.
“Barry was always there. He was my rock,” said Jean Wingate, adding that her late husband supported her as she worked through a number of significant medical challenges in recent years.
She said the plan was that Barry would retire sometime after observing a half-century in law enforcement and then: “We were just going to travel a lot more and he was going to play tennis and golf.”
Barry Wingate was just 24 days away from the 50th anniversary of his New Hampshire Police Academy graduation.
As a police officer in Bristol and later as chief, her husband “really cared about the young kids,” said Jean Wingate. “He was so easy with the kids and made them feel wonderful. He had a way with himself.”
A native of Plymouth, while her husband hailed from Winchester, Mass., Jean Wingate recalled that “I used to tease him all the time that he was a city slicker and I had to teach him” how to be a resident in a small community in New Hampshire.
“I was very good for him; I brought out a lot that was within him,” said Jean Wingate.
After retiring as Bristol police chief in April 2007, Barry Wingate returned for a second stint with the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office.
His boss, Sheriff Jeff Stiegler, described Wingate as “one of my go-to part-time deputies.”
“We’re very saddened and it’s with a heavy heart that we move forward to honor his legacy. He was a consummate professional and a cop’s cop,” said Stiegler.
Stiegler said Wingate began working part-time for the sheriff’s office in 1991 and ran unsuccessfully in 2003 for the Republican nomination for Grafton County Sheriff.
A graduate of the 16th NH Police Academy and of the FBI National Academy, Wingate had recently told him that he might be retiring in the near future, “and I said you’re free to go,” said Stiegler, “but this is not the way it was supposed to happen and for the second time in five months I’m just pulling myself off the floor from losing an iconic veteran.”
Wayne Fortier, a deputy sheriff with a long career in both local policing and as a member of NH State Police, died on Dec. 8, 2021.
“These guys (Fortier and Wingate) were really something special,” said Stiegler, and will be missed.
Bristol Town Clerk/Tax Collector Raymah Simpson said she and many of her colleagues were “very surprised, shocked,” to learn of Barry Wingate’s death.
“He’d just been in here,” she said. “He was very much a professional and he did a great job as chief.”
Simpson said Wingate will always be remembered for his freely shared, insightful observations.
Even before his passing, Simpson said, town employees would often invoke Wingate, saying “remember when Barry said …”
Calling hours for Wingate will be Tuesday, April 12, from 3-6 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home on South Main Street, Bristol and a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ.
Following the service, Wingate, who was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, will be interred with military honors at the NH State Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen.