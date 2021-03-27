EPPING — Nash Rogers was revved up and all smiles as he waved to his cheering fans.
The 8-year-old Brentwood boy, who is fighting terminal brain cancer, received the celebrity treatment as he arrived at New England Dragway for Saturday’s “Bash for Nash.”
Drawing thousands and people and cool vehicles, the car and truck show was held to lift Nash’s spirits while raising awareness of his rare form of cancer and the lack of funding for childhood cancer research.
“As we fight for Nash, we fight for them all,” his father, Matt, told the crowd as he thanked the many who have supported his family since his son was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) in December.
DIPG is an aggressive brain cancer that affects 200 to 400 children in the United States each year and is difficult to treat.
The event was organized by Jim Michaud, owner of Epic Auto Sales in Brentwood.
He knew Nash, who was named after the vehicle make, was a big fan of cars. Michaud began planning a small car show at his place in February, but as word spread, the event grew and was moved to the dragway.
Vehicles of all types were on hand for the free event, which raised money through raffles and donations to support Nash and others impacted by DIPG.
Muscle cars, antique cars and trucks, mega trucks, motorcycles, fire trucks, tow trucks, big rigs, police and military vehicles and an armored rescue vehicle from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office filled the dragway.
Michaud said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for Nash.
“I want him to feel like a rockstar. That’s what I wanted from the beginning. I wanted big smiles on his face and I wanted him to know that people care not only about Nash but also DIPG,” he said.
Participants from the area and around New England came to display their vehicles and support a boy most had never met.
Gene Nici, owner of Nici Automotive in Brentwood, brought his massive “Green with Envy” mega truck.
“We’re definitely all about doing whatever we can do to help Nash and the cause,” he said.
Benjamin Bushey traveled from Springfield, Vt., in his rat rod — a 1929 Ford Model A with a Hemi engine and other customized features.
“It’s good to see a community kind of wrap their arms around doing something for a kid like this and raise awareness,” he said.
Epping Selectman Bob Jordan also was pleased with the turnout, especially since his board and officials in Brentwood acted quickly to give the green light for the event to take place at the dragway on short notice.
“This was a time-sensitive issue. Thanks to the community of Brentwood, but Epping and New England Dragway as well, for allowing this to happen. It took everybody to make it happen,” he said.
One car that got some attention was a 1982 New York City police cruiser owned by Durham resident Michael Medeiros.
He’s a former officer with the NYPD who began his law enforcement career the same year the cruiser came out.
Medeiros said he received about 15 messages from different people telling him that he had to attend the “Bash for Nash.”
“It almost reminds you of the old days, before us, of a barn-raising. All the neighbors came together,” he said.