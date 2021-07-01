For more than four years, a Bedford woman has been on a journey throughout rural Maine, documenting the lives of five teenagers thriving in an unusual countryside setting.
Gigi Georges first set out on her mission in 2016 to write a narrative nonfiction book. Now, as “Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America” hits bookshelves everywhere, Georges says her research was unexpected, powerful and inspirational.
While there are real challenges of childhood poverty, addiction and other aspects of hopelessness and despair throughout many rural towns in America, there are also many positive, upbeat stories that are possible because of a strong sense of community that exists in these regions, according to Georges.
“It is set in one of the poorest communities along the Eastern Seaboard, Washington County,” she said of her book. “This is isolation in the geographic sense, but what I found was really surprising.”
Georges, born and raised in Brooklyn, found five young women from Maine who trusted her enough to allow her to follow them throughout their lives for four years, documenting their stories, struggles and achievements.
“Their insights were really fascinating. What jumped out at me was that these young women were excelling in this place, and they were surpassing the boys in academics, athletics and leadership in the school and community,” she said. “I thought there would be a really interesting story to tell.”
Their lives are vastly different than most young women residing in southern New Hampshire, said Georges, explaining the rural Maine young women work from a very young age doing various jobs such as blueberry farming, lobster fishing and construction work.
She discovered quickly that, counter to the traditional downbeat narrative that rural America is in despair, these teenage girls — some of them in high school and some of them entering college at the start of her research — want to stay in their hometowns and eventually build their own families and homes there.
“Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America” is a 288-page book published by HarperCollins and featured recently on “Good Morning America,” praised by former first lady Hillary Clinton and highlighted on Madison’s Notes, the official podcast of Princeton University’s James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions.
“The hope for the book is that maybe it is a little platform to find common ground and celebration for America across everywhere and everyone,” said Jeff Oxman, George’s husband. “This is a really immersive piece of work.”
Oxman said that while there are pieces of literature focused on the history of rural towns throughout the country, this book is unique in that it provides a current perspective, as well as a female perspective.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” he said of his wife’s first book.
The couple has lived in Bedford for eight years, and they have a 9-year-old daughter, Margo. Georges admits that there is likely another story to be told about the young men from Washington County as well, which she believes would be quite different and inspiring with its own message.
However, Georges acknowledged that it is too premature to say whether she is up for that challenge in the immediate future, but she will keep an open mind.