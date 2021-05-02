With blood drives being canceled throughout the country in the past year, this week’s fourth annual Thomas Ducharme Memorial Blood Drive is even more important than ever, organizers said.
“The need for blood is constant,” said Jennifer Costa, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, Northern New England Region.
“The world paused for COVID-19, but the need for blood did not stop.”
Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood, which makes blood donation vitally critical, according to Costa.
“We are seeing that throughout the pandemic, pretty consistently, about 1,000 (blood) drives canceled each week,” she said.
The upcoming summer months are traditionally slow ones for blood donations — regardless of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Thomas Ducharme Memorial Blood Drive will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road in Bedford.
Ducharme, 58, and his best friend, Gregory Uliasz, were running on Pembroke Way in Bedford around 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2016, when a 16-year-old driver struck both of them with his Honda sedan.
Ducharme, who died a few days later, received more than 40 pints of blood while doctors tried to save his life. Uliasz recovered.
“This is the fourth year our family has hosted this blood drive,” Caitlin Ducharme, Thomas’ daughter, said in a statement.
Since its inception, the local blood drive has collected about 260 pints of blood.
“Each pint can touch as many as three lives, meaning potentially 780 patients have been helped. My father was very generous and helped anyone he could, so I cannot think of a more fitting way to honor him,” Caitlin Ducharme said.
Thomas Ducharme, who was an organ donor, helped save two lives by donating his heart and liver at the time of his death, according to family members who are now spreading the word about the importance of blood donations.
“We are still really encouraging donors to make appointments,” Costa said on Friday. “All of our safety protocols remain in place — this is to protect our donors and staff.”
Face masks are mandatory for both donors and staff, temperature checks are required, and social distancing will be maintained, she said.
Although appointments are still being encouraged, Costa said some fixed sites, such as the Manchester donor center, may accept walk-in donors if social distancing can still be followed.
There are some misconceptions about individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine and their eligibility to donate blood, according to Costa.
“In most cases, there is no blood donation deferral time after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” she said, though donors need to know the name of the vaccine manufacturer in determining blood donation eligibility.