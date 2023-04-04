A GoFundMe page set up to help a Bedford family who lost their home and two cats in a three-alarm fire last week has raised over $85,000 in donations.
No injuries were reported in the blaze that gutted a single-family home on Tumble Road in Bedford March 30, but two cats were killed, officials said. Members of the Manni family and their dog were unharmed.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the GoFundMe page had raised $85,159 of a $100,000 goal. The page can be found at https://bit.ly/3nKyhrL.
Nicole Manni posted a message Monday thanking all who have donated.
“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from people we know, and so many that we have never even met,” wrote Manni. “We feel so thankful to have made our home in Bedford for the past 21 years and are planning to rebuild on our land. That process will be so much easier as a result of your incredible generosity.”
A homeowner called in the fire around 3:30 p.m. on March 30, Bedford fire officials said. Given the intensity of the fire and windy conditions, the decision was made to go to a second, then a third alarm to bring additional manpower to the scene, fire officials said.
The fire tore through the upper level and rear of the home, with the roof completely gone. The home was deemed uninhabitable.
Bedford Fire Inspector Tim Lavoie on Tuesday said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Online property records show 17 Tumble Road is owned by the Nicole Manni Revocable Trust, with Nicole and Michael Manni listed as trustees. The four-bedroom home, built in 2002, and land was assessed at $600,100 in 2021.