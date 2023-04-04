House fire, Bedford, March 30, 2023

A three-alarm fire claimed a Bedford home last Thursday. The family has received more than $85,000 in donations since then.

 PAUL FEELY/UNION LEADER

A GoFundMe page set up to help a Bedford family who lost their home and two cats in a three-alarm fire last week has raised over $85,000 in donations.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that gutted a single-family home on Tumble Road in Bedford March 30, but two cats were killed, officials said. Members of the Manni family and their dog were unharmed.