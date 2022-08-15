Gold Award - Perry

Gold Award Girl Scout Nolette Perry talks with a soccer team about the importance of good nutrition to their athletic performance.

 Provided by GSGWM

In most sports, the emphasis is about winning. What often gets left out is how to ensure athletes – even ones in elementary and middle school – eat nutritious meals to be in top condition and perform.

A Gold Award Girl Scout has addressed this need with her project, Power U, a program to teach students, parents and coaches about healthy eating for better performance.