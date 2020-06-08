A Bedford High School graduate has been rewarded for her innovation in student journalism.
Emma Rosenbaum, who graduated this past weekend, is the winner of the 2020 Brodsky Prize for her work with The Runaway Bulldog. Rosenbaum, 18, founded the online news publication in 2018 after a controversy involving several Bedford High guidance counselors became public.
“I felt like there was so much to be said about it and there was all this stuff being shown on social media and all of this information being spewed out,” she said, adding her goal was to find the truth.
Believing that the student-run newspaper would not cover the issue because it was too controversial, Rosenbaum said she was motivated to create a platform to tell the story, along with many other stories since that time. Although she intended on remaining an anonymous author, Rosembaum admits, “It ended up being the worst-kept secret ever.”
The Runaway Bulldog, an independent news source about Bedford High, is released once a week during the school year and is distributed to about 1,000 readers. Aside from the guidance counselor issue, the online news source has also covered other sensitive topics such as the former mid-season firing of longtime girls’ varsity basketball coach Sue Thomas, the high school grading system, parking woes at the high school, school budget cuts and a new apartment project next to campus.
“It was a lot of work,” said Rosenbaum. “I am sad that I can’t do it anymore, especially since the voice I created for it is, in a lot of ways, my voice.”
She has passed the torch to a rising senior who will continue The Runaway Bulldog. A portion of Rosebaum’s prize money will be distributed to keep the publication alive, while the rest will assist with her college tuition.
The Brodsky prize, which is administered through the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, is a $5,000 cash award that recognizes journalistic excellence and out-of-the-box thinking by high school journalists.
“It is gratifying to hear remarkable stories like Emma Rosenbaum, who still use the power of the school press to challenge authority …,” Howard Brodsky, CEO of CCA Global Partners, said in a statement.
The Brodsky Prize was established in 2018 by Jeffrey Brodsky, Howard Brodsky’s son, who was the former co-editor of The Little Green, Manchester Central's school paper. The prize is aimed to encourage innovative efforts made by a new generation of student journalists, according to a news release.
Rosenbaum will attend Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism this fall.
“Ever since watching Gilmore Girls in sixth grade, I decided I wanted to be Rory Gilmore,” Rosenbaum said on Monday; Gilmore is a newspaper reporter in the former popular television series.
According to Rosenbaum’s submission essay, The Runaway Bulldog transformed her life, gave her confidence and also gave her direction.