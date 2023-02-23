NH4 Ukraine
A day after returning from Ukraine, Bedford residents Brian Nolen, left, and John Fitzgerald pose for a photo in Nolen’s home Thursday with their the NH4Ukraine flag that was signed by members of the Ukraine armed forces.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BEDFORD — Fresh from their fourth trip to Ukraine, Brian Nolen and John Fitzgerald already are contemplating a fifth visit to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, which was invaded by Russia a year ago Friday.

Nolen, 61, and Fitzgerald, 60, are the force behind NH4Ukraine.org, which operates through UnitedUkraine.org, a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid directly to Ukrainian residents and refugees.

Gas mask
John Fitzgerald holds a Russian gas mask that Ukrainian soldiers gave to him and Brian Nolen during a recent trip to Ukraine.
Russian watch
A Russian tank commander’s watch is among several items that were given recently by Ukrainian soldiers to NH4Ukraine.org members Brian Nolen and John Fitzgerald, who plan to auction the watch to raise money for relief efforts. The men said the watch was impaled by a "flechette" dart, one of multiple projectiles in a shotgun-like round that was fired, mistakenly, by Russians at their own soldiers.
Helicopter fragment
Brian Nolen and John Fitzgerald plan to auction this fragment from a downed Russian helicopter to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine.