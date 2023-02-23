BEDFORD — Fresh from their fourth trip to Ukraine, Brian Nolen and John Fitzgerald already are contemplating a fifth visit to provide humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, which was invaded by Russia a year ago Friday.
Nolen, 61, and Fitzgerald, 60, are the force behind NH4Ukraine.org, which operates through UnitedUkraine.org, a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid directly to Ukrainian residents and refugees.
Through Thursday, NH4Ukraine has raised about $170,000 — nearly 90% of which came from Granite Staters. Nolen and Fitzgerald use the funds to purchase needed items in Ukraine and then distribute them there.
NH4Ukraine’s most recent trip took place from Jan. 30 through Wednesday. Nolen and Fitzgerald ended the trip by driving a van 17 hours from Kyiv to Ternopil. Along the way, they made a final drop of materials before taking a train to Krakow, Poland.
After overnighting in Krakow, they flew to London and then to Boston, and arrived in Bedford late Wednesday.
During an interview at Nolen’s home Thursday morning, the men spoke about their experiences and how people get used to blaring sirens and the realization that a Russian missile is on its way.
They’ve seen destroyed Russian and Ukrainian military equipment and bullet-riddled cars and buses. They’ve seen several town and cities razed by the fighting, and the bodies of victims along the road. They’ve observed the challenges facing the Ukrainian people.
And they have met heroic, kind and deeply grateful Ukrainians, said Nolen and Fitzgerald, who were in Kyiv when President Joe Biden visited this week.
Nolen, a retired air traffic controller, said his journey to supporting Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022. Seated in his kitchen, he watched on TV as Russia invaded.
The images were “gut-wrenching,” he recalled, as Russian forces destroyed homes and other structures in Ukraine that had “no military value” whatsoever.
He made an online donation to a Ukraine charity, “but it just wasn’t enough,” he said. After a few days of reflection, “I knew I had to try to do something.”
Nolen decided to go to Poland, where many refugee-relief efforts were then based. Before he left, he ran into Fitzgerald, with whom he had worked on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.
After learning about Nolen’s plans, Fitzgerald said, he shared them with his wife, Cindy, who suggested “you should go.” A week after Nolen arrived in Poland, Fitzgerald joined him there.
Finding a role
Pondering how to be useful, Nolen decided to volunteer with World Central Kitchen, which was feeding Ukrainian refugees as they reached the Polish side of the Ukraine/Poland border.
But because of a surge of volunteers, Nolen was turned away and later learned of another opportunity to ferry refugees to Poland and other countries in the West. He tried to rent a van in Poland, but it was excessively expensive. He then traveled to Germany where he found a van that he could afford, but it had a remote electronic ignition switch that would have shut off the engine as soon as the vehicle left Poland.
So, on NH4Ukraine’s first trip abroad, Nolen and Fitzgerald worked exclusively within Poland, eventually helping to provide aid to a 1,500-bed refugee center located in a former supermarket.
The center had been purchasing what it needed on a local, retail level, but Nolen and Fitzgerald, on the center’s behalf, switched to a wholesale model.
A dollar, said Fitzgerald, goes a long way in Ukraine, and allowed him and Nolen to buy janitorial supplies in bulk that the center could use to disinfect its space in the mist of norovirus and coronavirus outbreaks.
One day, the men did what they considered to be their first “big run” — 600 pairs of women’s underwear — that they bought and brought back to the refugee center. Within 30 hours, all the underwear was gone.
That experience, he said, underscored the long-term needs and challenges that Ukraine faces.
He acknowledged that there is “a lot of Ukraine fatigue.” Although he is hopeful of an eventual, total Ukrainian victory, he doesn’t see that happening soon.
The current situation “looks pretty intractable,” Nolen said, which he says is why now is the time for the West and the U.S. to send advanced weapons systems, including F-16 fighters, to Ukraine so that Ukraine can end the war quickly and on its terms.
Missiles and back roads
Since their first trip, Nolen and Fitzgerald said they have seen some refugees returning to Ukraine, and they have also become more philosophical about the realities of operating a very small relief effort there.
During one trip, they spent eight days in the city of Kharkhiv, which they noted functions in many ways like the metropolis it was and could be again, except for the fact that the Russians send missiles at it regularly.
On their first day in Kharkhiv, “the first missile strike shook the hotel,” said Fitzgerald, while the next shook the hotel “a little more and set off car alarms.”
“From the second night, we just slept right through them,” said Fitzgerald, who agreed with Nolen that in their line of humanitarian relief, backcountry roads that can incapacitate a vehicle are more dreaded than missiles.
“The odds of you receiving a missile hit are pretty slim,” he said, especially in a large area, but the chances of hitting a transmission-busting pothole or going off the road entirely are very real.
For Fitzgerald, the recent drive from Kyiv to Ternipol was “the worst driving experience of my life, multiply it by 10, for 60 miles.”
Regardless, Fitzgerald and Nolen said they’re up for more.
“I feel useful,” Fitzgerald said. “And other than being a father, this is the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”