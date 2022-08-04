Brian Nolan and John Fitzgerald hold a combined U.S/Ukraine flag

Brian Nolan and John Fitzgerald hold a combined U.S/Ukraine flag outside of Boston Logan Airport.

 Brian Nolan
Supplies to Ukrainian women

John Fitzgerald unloads  supplies to Ukrainian women during their last visit to the country.

Thanks to generous donors from Bedford and beyond, fellow Bedfordites John Fitzgerald and Brian Nolan have been able to make two separate three-week humanitarian missions to Poland and Ukraine.

On Aug. 9, Nolan will be head back to Ukraine for another six weeks, working with several nonprofits to coordinate and deliver shipments of essential aid to refugees all over Ukraine. Through their humanitarian work, the duo is hoping to have another successful fundraising effort to help make life a little easier for Ukrainians.

Donations for Ukraine

A van is surrounded by supplies purchased thanks to generous donations.