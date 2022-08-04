Thanks to generous donors from Bedford and beyond, fellow Bedfordites John Fitzgerald and Brian Nolan have been able to make two separate three-week humanitarian missions to Poland and Ukraine.
On Aug. 9, Nolan will be head back to Ukraine for another six weeks, working with several nonprofits to coordinate and deliver shipments of essential aid to refugees all over Ukraine. Through their humanitarian work, the duo is hoping to have another successful fundraising effort to help make life a little easier for Ukrainians.
When Russia invaded Ukraine this past February, Nolan felt compelled to do something to help the Ukrainian people.
Watching the indiscriminate shelling of small farming villages, the scenes of the young and old fleeing with just a few small bags of their belongings disturbed him to his core. Nolan quickly decided that he had to head over there to help however he could.
Nolan soon found out through various Facebook groups that there was a huge need for transportation of refugees from the Polish-Ukrainian border to points in Poland and beyond, so he lined up a rental of a passenger van, which were sold out in Poland at the time, and booked a flight to Berlin. Fitzgerald, who was equally eager to get involved, soon joined Nolan.
By the time Fitzgerald had arrived in Krakow, they had established a great working relationship with a large refugee center in Przemysl, Poland at the Ukrainian border, which had a 1,500 bed capacity.
The refugees lacked most of the essentials —everything from cleaning products and tools, towels, underwear, and socks, you name it.
Assisted by a Ukrainian couple (Mila and Yevgen) who moved into Nolan’s house once he left, Nolan and Fitzgerald set out to source wholesale suppliers for whatever the refugees needed.
Thanks to the $55,000 generously donated to their initial GoFundMe page, the duo stayed busy shuttling refugees within an hour of the border, and giving them supplies.
The moment Nolan and Fitzgerald touched down back in Boston on April 13, they both agreed that they wanted to head back as soon as they could do more fundraising.
Fast forward to May 11, and they were off to Warsaw, to pick up a van that one of Nolan’s contacts had offered to let them use.
The van had several advantages: it was privately owned, so there were no restrictions on taking it into Ukraine; it was lettered with large red cross and “humanitarian aid” emblems, which enabled them to expedite border crossings and travel around Ukraine with more ease; and the dealer who donated the van was not concerned about damage to the van.
When Nolan and Fitzgerald had landed in Warsaw, they saw that things on the ground had changed dramatically since their last visit.
The Russians had been pushed back from Kyiv, which meant that a lot of refugees in Poland and elsewhere were going back to Ukraine.
They drove directly to Lviv and went to work buying and delivering any needed supplies to refugee centers within about a three hour drive of Lviv.
Fortunately, due to a strong dollar and relatively inexpensive prices in Ukraine, they were able to make the additional $55,000 raised from their second GoFundMe drive go even further.
Even though Lviv is in the western part of the country and far removed from most of the fighting, reminders of the war were everywhere.
There were sandbags and concrete bunkers operated by Ukrainian troops at major intersections and all water crossings.
There were long lines for gas and diesel, with a five-gallon limit for civilians, if there was any fuel available.
The city had imposed a strictly enforced 11 p.m. curfew every night, along with the occasional air raid siren.
Every day, Nolan and Fitzgerald would compile a “wish list” from a different refugee center, and go to a warehouse store to load up their van and deliver the items wherever they were needed in places like Drohobych, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and other towns.
“There are few feelings more gratifying than pulling in and having a large smiling group of people come out to eagerly help unload the van”, said Nolan.
Moreover, when they found out that Nolan and Fitzgerald were Americans, they were ecstatic to find out how many Americans care deeply about what’s going on there, and that all the goods were purchased with hundreds of individual donations.
For the next trip on Aug. 9, donations will go through PayPal to the Ukrainian Church in Manchester, which will then reimburse Bedford4Ukraine for their purchases.
For those considering aiding in Nolan and Fitzgerald’s cause, donations are accepted through thier website: