BEDFORD -- As the high school community grieves the loss of a beloved student, classmates are rallying together to say farewell to one of their own.
Daniel Stauber, a junior at Bedford High School, died Monday at a local hospital following an unexpected and sudden illness.
“We send our thoughts and prayers to the Stauber family during this most difficult time,” Superintendent Mike Fournier said in a statement.
Grief counseling is available at the school this week for staff members and students who may need assistance, he said.
According to Fournier, Stauber was an active student at the high school, and was a participant in the school’s Live Action Role Play team, Gamer’s club and ski and ride club. He was employed at Market Basket.
“You should know that every student has handled yesterday and today as we would want them to. From students who know Dan very well to students who never met him, everyone has been supportive, understanding and helpful,” Principal Bob Jozokos wrote in an email to parents on Wednesday.
The student body plans to wear blue on Friday to recognize Stauber.
Services have been planned for Thursday and Friday.
“On Thursday, several high school administrators and I will be there to support any students who go,” said Jozokos, asking parents to consider accompanying their children if they do opt to attend. “That could mean walking in with them or waiting in the car. I mention this because the death of a fellow young person can become overwhelming.”
Stauber, 16, was planning to enroll in business courses next year, according to his obituary.
Aside from his commitment to his job, Stauber enjoyed playing video games and practicing Hapkido and board breaking, states his obituary.
On Tuesday, Fournier held a moment of silence at the start of the school district’s deliberative session to honor Stauber and his family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” he said.