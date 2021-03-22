A real estate closing company headquartered in Bedford is honoring the memory of a longtime employee who opened their Portsmouth office.
Started with $125,000 in seed money from Absolute Title, the BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund will support suicide prevention programs, animal shelters and humane societies, mental health initiatives, the LGBTQ community and home ownership support organizations.
Barbara Jo Cirnigliaro, 50, of Dover, died unexpectedly on Aug. 4, 2020. She was born in Manchester.
Cirnigliaro was living in Dover and working as vice president of Absolute Title prior to her death, according to her obituary.
“BJ’s impact on people was immediate. Her smile was from ear to ear, and she wore that as a badge of honor,” said Lisa Capicchioni, senior loan officer of residential mortgage services.
Cirnigliaro and Capicchioni met through work. They hit it off because their children were the same age.
Capicchioni will chair the memorial fund’s five-person committee. She will be joined by Ann Duschatko, managing member of Absolute Title, and team members from their Bedford, Portsmouth and Concord locations.
Capicchioni said Cirnigliaro enjoyed golfing, so a tournament will be planned to help raise money for the fund.
Matthew Neuman, managing member of Absolute Title, said Cirnigliaro was one of the best closers in the state and was instrumental to the company’s success.
Neuman said that Cirnigliaro opened the company’s office in Portsmouth in May 2019.
“It was so important to me that we keep her memory going. I don’t want anyone in the world to forget her,” Neuman said.
Neuman said the initial $125,000 in seed money has now grown to $133,000.
“It is our plan for this to live on in perpetuity,” Neuman said.
The fund is administered by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Neuman said they chose the foundation because for a small startup fund, it offers a streamlined process.
Cirnigliaro left behind a son, Taylor. She would say that her greatest achievement in life was being a mother, according to her obituary.
For more information about the BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund, visit www.absolutetitle.com/bjcmf.