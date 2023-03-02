Bedford's Caleb Richmond advances to semifinals of Jeopardy! high school reunion show Staff Report Mar 2, 2023 Mar 2, 2023 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Caleb Richmond Tyler Golden Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Caleb Richmond of Bedford has advanced to the semifinals of the high school reunion tournament on the television quiz show “Jeopardy!”Thursday marked Richmond’s second appearance on the popular show. He first appeared on the quiz show as a sophomore attending Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter.He is now a sophomore attending Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The tournament that began airing this week runs for 14 episodes.In the category “Non-Fiction,” the final question for Thursday night’s episode was: “It has the line, ‘The discovery of America … opened up fresh ground for the rising bourgeoisie.’”The answer was “What is the Communist Manifesto?”Richmond entered the Final Jeopardy! round with $23,618. He wagered $5,617, and finished the night with $29,235, advancing to the semifinals. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Sister-in-law miffed when she's left out of wedding Heloise:Test your home security systems Bedford's Caleb Richmond advances to semifinals of Jeopardy! high school reunion show Dear Abby: Wife has no appreciation for man's preferred dress NH group rolls out overdose prevention van Saint-Marc set to make history as first Black person to serve on federal bench in NH Load more {{title}} Most Popular Goffstown native's short animated film is a funny love letter to the Bedford Village Inn Two earthquakes reported in NH in three-day span, USGS confirms Students painted a mural for a bakery. The town wants it removed. Death of swimming champion Jamie Cail of NH under investigation Dear Abby: One-night stand leads to awkward social situation Bedford men back from fourth trip to Ukraine It's all downhill on Colebrook slopes for Kiwanis Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby Dear Abby: Father and son are tired of hearing about their height Dear Abby: Abuser tries to turn over a new leaf to save family Dear Abby: Stepmother feels slighted by teen's birthday episode Request News Coverage