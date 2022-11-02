Altieri Farinoli loves to share his Native American traditions with his 10-year-old daughter, in part by spending most weekends with her in the teepee that is part of his family heritage.

One day, she came home and said her classmates at Beech Street Elementary School in Manchester were teasing her, doubting her claims about teepee sleepovers.

Altieri Farinoli of Milford answers student questions as he gives a tour of his teepee at Beech Street School in Manchester on Wednesday. He set up the 18-foot teepee at the school in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Altieri Farinoli of Milford gestures as students gather in front of his teepee during a presentation at Beech Street School in Manchester on Wednesday. He set up the 18-foot teepee at the school in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Altieri Farinoli of Milford reaches for a line anchoring his 18-foot teepee at Beech Street School in Manchester on Nov. 2, 2022. He set up at the school, which his daughter attends, in honor of Native American Heritage Month.