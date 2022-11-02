Altieri Farinoli of Milford answers student questions as he gives a tour of his teepee at Beech Street School in Manchester on Wednesday. He set up the 18-foot teepee at the school in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Altieri Farinoli of Milford gestures as students gather in front of his teepee during a presentation at Beech Street School in Manchester on Wednesday. He set up the 18-foot teepee at the school in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Altieri Farinoli of Milford was invited to set up his 18-foot teepee at Beech Street School in Manchester on Nov. 2, 2022. He set up at the school, which is daughter attends, in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Altieri Farinoli of Milford reaches for a line anchoring his 18-foot teepee at Beech Street School in Manchester on Nov. 2, 2022. He set up at the school, which his daughter attends, in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
Altieri Farinoli of Milford was invited to set up his 18-foot teepee at Beech Street School in Manchester on Nov. 2, 2022. He set up at the school, which is daughter attends, in honor of Native American Heritage Month.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Altieri Farinoli of Milford answers student questions as he gives a tour of his teepee. Farinoli traces his Native American ancestry to the Blackfoot tribe on his mother’s side of the family.
Altieri Farinoli loves to share his Native American traditions with his 10-year-old daughter, in part by spending most weekends with her in the teepee that is part of his family heritage.
One day, she came home and said her classmates at Beech Street Elementary School in Manchester were teasing her, doubting her claims about teepee sleepovers.
“I can fix that,” Farinoli told her. So on Wednesday, he erected an 18-foot teepee on school grounds, the day after the start of November, which is Native American Heritage Month.
During recess, children squeezed into the interior, where they sat cross-legged while Farinoli, wearing a white cowboy hat, explained how his ancestors lived in a teepee.
“They’re very excited. It’s a treat,” said Dan Scheinman, an ELL teacher at Beech Street.
Native Americans in New England and the East Coast of North America did not use teepees. The Algonquins used permanently fixed dome-shaped huts called wigwams, according to websites that explain their way of life.
Teepees were used by Native Americans who lived in the Plains of the United States and Canada. Farinoli, who said he is about one-third Blackfoot, said Plains Indians moved their teepees about three times a year.
He has made some modifications to a traditional structure. He uses beech tree trunks for the poles, not the lodgepole pine that would be used in the Plains. The covering material is canvas, not buffalo skin.
“There’s no way I could get enough dead cows and sew them all together. It was hard enough doing the sewing in my dining room,” he said.
Still, it is engineered as the traditional structure, with ropes lashing the poles near the top, and skirt openings that control ventilation and allow for a roaring interior fire (though not around the schoolchildren). Farinoli said he camps in it year-round.
He erects and dismantles the teepee as his ancestors once did. It takes about three hours to raise it, he said.
Farinoli said his mother’s mother was full Blackfoot. Her husband was at least half Blackfoot. His father’s side is European.
He grew up in New Hampshire and now lives in Milford. He makes his living as an Uber and Lyft driver, which allows him to spend as much time as possible with his daughter, he said.
She convinced him to make a teepee, after their off-the-shelf camping tent broke. He tinkered with four models before first putting up the teepee in spring 2021.
When Farinoli camps, he brings a small solar generator, which allows him to keep his phone and his daughter’s tablet charged.