BENNINGTON -- The town’s annual Rhubarb Festival, a tradition since 2013, has added a day this year.
The festival is planned to run from this Friday through Sunday at Sawyer Field.
“This year we’re going to be having the festival over three days. In the past it was over two days,” festival co-founder and board member Molly Flower Eppig said on Wednesday.
The festival includes several contests, including longest rhubarb stalk, widest rhubarb leaf, both amateur and professional rhubarb pie contests, artwork, photos and the children’s favorite, the hollering contest.
Contestants for the Children’s Hollering Contest are asked to gather at the top of the hill, south of the backstop at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. And according to the rules, “No profanity or trash-talk permitted.”
Hollering contests are an old New England tradition, according to Eppig, who runs the festival’s contests. She had long heard of hollering contests and finally entered one at a fair on Prince Edward Island to see what they were all about so she could bring it to her hometown’s festival. It has been a popular festival event since 2019.
The Rhubarb Festival also has “wife” and “husband” hollering contests, but adults never sign up, Eppig said.
“We have had the hollering contest now for a few years it seems to be something more popular with the children than instead of the parents … Now if adults wanted to holler too we would not say no to them,” Eppig said.
The Bennington Rhubarb Festival started in 2013 as a bake sale on the lawn of the town library. Eppig said she started the festival with her neighbor Janice McKenzie as a way of raising money for the town’s library building fund.
“It just got bigger and bigger and then we moved it (from Main Street) to Sawyer Field, so it could get bigger than that,” Eppig said.
Eppig said they wanted to bring the community together, but also have something unique to the town.
“Everybody’s got their fall festival, and their blueberry festival and their pumpkin festival,” Eppig said. “There is nothing particular about rhubarb but that it brings people together. …Rhubarb is often called the ‘neighbor’s plant’ cause when you move into a new town and your neighbors give you rhubarb for your garden. So the idea of coming together over rhubarb felt like a natural fit.”
The town’s Recreation Department now runs the festival, Eppig said, however, it still includes several fundraisers for the library’s building fund.
“Some of the stalls are dedicated to raising money for the library … such as the bake sale and the book sale … and ‘drink your rhubarb’ also benefits the library,” she said.
The festival did pause in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021 and is always held on the first Saturday in June to coincide with rhubarb season.
“What’s new about Friday is it’s ‘Bring Your Dog Day,” Eppig said. “… leave Fido at home the other days.”
Also new and on Friday will be a Dodge Ball Tournament.
“The reason we thought Dodge Ball is because the origin of the festival was to benefit the Dodge Public Library in Bennington and the building fund. So we’re playing Dodge Ball,” she said.
The Annual Rhubarb Festival will also include live music, a craft fair, food trucks, an antique tractor show, children’s activities, a petting zoo and a story walk.
The festival is located at Sawyer Memorial Park at 148 State Route 202 in Bennington.
A full schedule can be found on the town website: www.townofbennington.com.