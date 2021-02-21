BERLIN — One of the oldest indoor ice arenas in New Hampshire has a new name and a new lease on life thanks to the generosity of North Country businessman Dan Dagesse.
The Notre Dame Arena, built in 1947 and once owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, is operated by a local nonprofit organization. The arena received a quarter-million dollar boost from Dagesse in 2006 that paid for extensive renovations, and also put the arena back “on a firm financial footing,” said Paul Grenier, Berlin’s mayor.
Earlier this month, Dagesse, a Colebrook native and the former owner of the Berlin City Auto Group of dealerships in nearby Gorham, outdid himself, said Grenier, who is also on the Notre Dame Arena’s board of directors,
Dagesse donated $300,000 to the arena and also pledged $30,000 per year for scholarships to help children learn how to skate.
In gratitude, the arena has been renamed as the “Nucar Notre Dame Arena,” after Dagesse’s most recent business venture.
Dagesse did not attend the check presentation ceremony last Friday at the arena, but his daughter, Jenny Dagesse Olson, did. She asked and then answered the question that was undoubtedly on the minds of many there: “Why is your dad doing this?”
It wasn’t because he played hockey, said Dagesse Olson, nor was it because he was much of an athlete, adding that, in fact, her father is one of the most “un-athletic” people she knows.
Instead, her father did what he did, she said, because “He loves the community” and its people and he wants them to succeed.
The chairman of DCD Automotive Holdings, which has 14 locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, and the Granite State, including in Tilton where it recently acquired the AutoServ dealerships, Dagesse, in a press release, said he was proud that “the Nucar name will now not only be gracing dealerships in New Hampshire but will also be attached to the arena.”
Grenier, who was a sales associate for 15 years at Berlin City Toyota, said his former boss “has always recognized the cultural importance of hockey at the Notre Dame Arena.”
He said Dagesse’s current gift, which Dagesse made in conjunction with his DCD Holdings partners Sean Hanlon and Don Noyes, will make the arena “a gathering place for athletic and social events for many generations to come.”
The money will also cover the inevitable capital costs that the arena will face, said Grenier, among them a chiller and a Zamboni.
Grenier said that since Dagesse’s largesse in 2007, the arena has operated with a small annual profit, although “Covid kind of knocked us off our feet.”
The Nucar Notre Dame Ice Arena hosts hockey enthusiasts of all ages, from youngsters to “a senior league of 20 people way past our prime,” said Grenier, adding that there have been tentative discussions about the facility holding an invitational hockey tournament.