The Governor’s Commission on Disability compiles a monthly list of events that may be of interest to people who have a disability and their families and friends.
What: “Accessibility in the Arts: Is Expression Really Free to All?” A town hall discussion.
Where: Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., Manchester.
When: Monday, Jan. 20, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, but seats are limited. Registration is recommended.
Contact: To register, go to https://1071.blackbaudhosting.com/1071/For-Freedoms-Town-Hall-3 or to or to http://bit.ly/2EVxLgG.
What: Vertical Challenge for Brain Injury Awareness, hosted by Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire.
Where: Bretton Woods Ski Resort, Bretton Woods.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.
Contact: To register, go to https://bianh.salsalabs.org/vc2020/index.html or to http://bit.ly/2rviG2o.
What: 2020 Disability Legislative Leadership Training.
Where: Legislative Office Building, rooms 206 and 208, Concord.
When: Monday, Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Cost: Free.
Contact: For more information, Ellen Edgerly at ellenedge@metrocast.net or 332-9891.
