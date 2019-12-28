The Governor’s Commission on Disability compiles a monthly list of events that may be of interest to people who have a disability and their families and friends.

What: “Accessibility in the Arts: Is Expression Really Free to All?” A town hall discussion.

Where: Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., Manchester.

When: Monday, Jan. 20, 2-3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, but seats are limited. Registration is recommended.

Contact: To register, go to https://1071.blackbaudhosting.com/1071/For-Freedoms-Town-Hall-3 or to or to http://bit.ly/2EVxLgG.

What: Vertical Challenge for Brain Injury Awareness, hosted by Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire.

Where: Bretton Woods Ski Resort, Bretton Woods.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.

Contact: To register, go to https://bianh.salsalabs.org/vc2020/index.html or to http://bit.ly/2rviG2o.

What: 2020 Disability Legislative Leadership Training.

Where: Legislative Office Building, rooms 206 and 208, Concord.

When: Monday, Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Contact: For more information, Ellen Edgerly at ellenedge@metrocast.net or 332-9891.

To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jane Darrell of the Governor’s Commission on Disability at Jane.Darrell@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773. For more about the commission, located at 121 S. Fruit St., Concord, go to www.nh.gov/disability.

