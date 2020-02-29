Each month, the Governor’s Commission on Disability compiles a list of events that may be of interest to people who have a disability and their loved ones.
.
WHAT: “Brain Injury 101” introductory course will explore the science of brain injury and strategies to support recovery.
WHEN: March 4, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Brain Injury Association of N.H., 52 Pleasant St., Concord.
COST: $15.
CONTACT: Lori Sandefur, 568-8817 or lori@bianh.org.
.
WHAT: Hoops on Wheels, an annual wheelchair basketball tournament that is Granite State Independent Living’s primary fundraiser. People with and without disabilities compete in wheelchairs, giving players without disabilities a small taste of what it’s like to use a wheelchair and highlighting the importance of accessibility throughout the community.
WHEN: March 7, starts 8 a.m.
WHERE: Rundlett Middle School courts, 144 South St., Concord.
COST: Each team must raise a $1,000 minimum for entry. Admission is free for the public to watch the tournament.
CONTACT: Tournament information, www.gsil.org/hoops" target="_blank">www.gsil.org/hoops. For more about GSIL, www.gsil.org or 228-9680.
.
WHAT: “Accessibility for All: Creating an Equitable Learning Ecosystem.” Webinar designed for superintendents, other K-12 school and district leaders.
WHERE: Online.
WHEN: March 9, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free.
CONTACT: To register, http://bit.ly/2VpKEJu.
.
WHAT: Family-to-Family, a NAMI-New Hampshire 12-session educational program. Family members, partners and friends of adults with mental illness will learn about mental illness, treatments, how to improve communication with a loved one, solve problems, find the help they need and to take care of themselves.
WHEN: Wednesdays, beginning March 11, 6-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Derry.
COST: Free.
CONTACT: To register, http://bit.ly/2v8HrDz.
.
WHAT: “Implementing the ADA in a Health Care Setting” webinar will provide an overview of the general challenges for patients with disabilities, their companions and health care employees with disabilities and sharing lessons learned through collaboration and implementation of the ADA.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, noon-1 p.m.
WHERE: Online
COST: Free.
CONTACT: To register, http://bit.ly/3985wJi.
.
WHAT: Connections Youth Conference, a mini conference for young people ages 14-26 who experience a disability and/or special health care need.
WHEN: March 28, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Lunch provided.
WHERE: Audubon Society, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord.
CONTACT: To register: https://conta.cc/32xTBCc or email yeahcouncil@nhfv.org.
.
WHAT: Special Education Law and Advocacy Conference sponsored by the Parent Information Center. Training will focus on special education law, rights and responsibilities; measurements of progress and regression; SMART IEPs; and tactics and strategies for effective advocacy.
WHEN: April 2, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sky Meadow Country Club, 6 Mountain Laurels Drive, Nashua.
COST: $195; $135 for PIC volunteer advocates.
CONTACT: To register, www.wrightslaw.com/speak/20.04.nh.ht