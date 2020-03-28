The Governor’s Commission on Disability compiles a monthly list of events that might be of interest to people who have a disability and their families and friends.
What: Statewide Independent Living Council’s online “drop-in sessions” to get public input as it creates its 2021-23 State Plan for Independent Living. The plan will describe how the state’s network of programs and services will meet the independent living needs of N.H. people with disabilities. The council want to hear people’s goals, the barriers they face and what resources would best meet their needs.
Where: Zoom meetings. Link: https://zoom.us/j/4102417006. Call-In number: 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 410 241 7006.
When: April 14, 10 a.m.-noon. April 15, 6-8 p.m. April 16, 1-3 p.m.
Contact: Jennifer.beaulieu@gcd.nh.gov or call 271-2773 and ask for Jennifer Beaulieu.
Because the pandemic has put most events on hold, the commission is offering some ways to help during the crisis.
• Give blood. The American Red Cross needs help. Get more information at www.redcross.org/local/new-hampshire-vermont.html.
• Donate food or toiletries to a food pantry or homeless shelter. Food can be dropped off at the front door.
• Help a senior citizen with shoveling, food shopping or other errands.
• Donate or make masks and gloves for a hospital, fire station or police department.
• Look for opportunities in your neighborhood. Review Facebook and town message boards for volunteer needs.
• Volunteer to provide health services. For details go to nhresponds.org.
• Help neighbors. To find out how: volunteernh.org.
• Donate COVID 19 critically needed supplies. For details: nheconomy.com/ppehelp.