President Joe Biden Granddaughter Naomi Biden Wedding at White House in Washington

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal, center, are married on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. 

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on Saturday in what was the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding.

The bride, 28, is a lawyer who has been living at the White House with the groom, Peter Neal, 25, a recent law school graduate who hails from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He is currently working at the Georgetown University Law Center on National Security. They met in 2018.