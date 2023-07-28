Biden publicly acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time Reuters Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email President Joe Biden walks on the tarmac after arriving at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware, on Friday. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged a seventh grandchild for the first time on Friday in a statement to People Magazine.The 4-year-old girl is the child of Biden's son, Hunter, who settled a years-long court battle over child support in June."This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy," Biden said.The president said his son is working with the child's mother to foster a relationship that is "in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward."Speaking at an event at the White House in April, Biden noted that he was "crazy" about his six grandchildren, adding that he spoke to them every day.Some Republicans and Democrats have criticized Biden's past decision not to acknowledge his seventh grandchild. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Middle-aged daughter takes no responsibility in life Heloise: Cleaning hard tile floors Biden publicly acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time Jeff Brodsky, whose passion for journalism inspired young reporters across NH, dies at 49 +2 Dear Abby: Neighbor becomes intruder in couple's lives and homes Heloise: Counties offer mediation services Load more {{title}} Most Popular Jeff Brodsky, whose passion for journalism inspired young reporters across NH, dies at 49 Failed beaver dam washes out Chester road Dear Abby: In-laws celebrations are budget-busting events British cars keep you humble and happy, collectors say Rainbow gathering leaves behind annoyed neighbors Dear Abby: Romance has drained from decade-long relationship Dear Abby: Pickleball partnership may be too much of a good thing Dear Abby: Middle-aged daughter takes no responsibility in life Dear Abby: Neighbor becomes intruder in couple's lives and homes 'Barbie' beats 'Oppenheimer' in summer movie showdown Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage