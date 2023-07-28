U.S. President Biden visits Delaware

President Joe Biden walks on the tarmac after arriving at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware, on Friday. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged a seventh grandchild for the first time on Friday in a statement to People Magazine.

The 4-year-old girl is the child of Biden's son, Hunter, who settled a years-long court battle over child support in June.