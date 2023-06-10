U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a Pride Celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington

The Progress Pride flag hangs from the balcony of the White House during a Pride Celebration on the South Lawn on Saturday.

 REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday hosted the largest Pride celebration in White House history on Saturday, calling for new measures to protect the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people amid a spate of what he called “terrifying” attacks and legislation.

Biden, a Democrat, urged Congress to pass the “Equality Act” which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity for protection alongside race, religion, sex and national origin.