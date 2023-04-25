In 1946, catcher Roy Campanella, left, and pitcher Don Newcombe made the Nashua Dodgers the first pro baseball team in the U.S. to be racially integrated. Campanella moved up to the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948, followed by Newcombe in 1949. Their contributions to New Hampshire’s Black history will be recognized with a marker on the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.
Roy Campanella's retired number is displayed at Holman Stadium in Nashua. A marker to be unveiled May 30 will add it to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire to honor Campanella and Nashua Dodgers teammate Don Newcombe.
The statue of 19th-century author Harriet Wilson at Bicentennial Park in Milford will receive a marker on May 20, adding it to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. Wilson is the first Black woman known to have published a novel in North America.
A banner hangs honoring Nashua Dodgers’ player Don Newcombe at Holman Stadium, where a marker for the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will be unveiled May 30 to honor Newcombe and teammate Roy Campanella.
A marker for the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will be added to Nashua’s Holman Stadium on May 30 to honor Nashua Dodgers teammates Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe. The stadium already honors Newcombe, Campanella and Jackie Robinson with the three players’ numbers on display in left field. Robinson did not play in Nashua, but he broke the major-league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Nashua’s parent club.
A banner hangs honoring Nashua Dodgers player Don Newcombe at Nashua's Holman Stadium, which will receive a marker to add the ballpark to the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire to honor Newcombe and teammate Roy Campanella.
The public is invited to attend the unveiling of new Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire (BHTNH) markers in Milford and Nashua next month.
The markers are part of a statewide program, “Mapping Untold Stories,” that highlights the rich history and contributions of Black people in the Granite State.
The Milford marker honors Harriet Wilson, the first African American to publish a novel in English. The marker will be unveiled during a public event at Milford Town Hall with a play about Wilson written by JerriAnne Boggis and produced by Najee Brown of Theatre for the People, speakers, and refreshments. The event on May 20 begins at 10:30 a.m.
The Nashua marker at Holman Stadium honors Black baseball legends Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe, who played there in the 1940s.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 30 before the Silver Knights game and it will feature speakers, a VIP box, an exhibit of baseball memorabilia, and refreshments.
Details about tickets will be released soon.
“We are thrilled to launch the ‘Mapping Untold Stories’ program and to unveil these two markers in May,” said Jerri Anne Boggis, BHTNH executive director. “Our goal is to shed light on the important and often unrecognized contributions of Black people in New Hampshire and to honor their legacies. We look forward to bringing these stories to light and to celebrate the individuals they represent.”
The trail now has six markers in towns across the state, in addition to 23 markers in Portsmouth. Harriet E. Wilson was born a free person of color in 1825 but family circumstances led to her becoming an indentured servant from age 7 until age 18. Wilson published her novel in 1859 but it did not become widely known until its rediscovery in 1982 by Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Members of the Harriet Wilson Project in Milford erected a statue by artist Fern Cunningham commemorating Wilson in 2006.
National Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Roy Campanella, and Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Don Newcombe were signed to play with the Nashua Dodgers in 1946 when Jackie Robinson was playing with the Dodgers AAA team in Montreal.
Last summer a record-breaking crowd attended a Greater Nashua NAACP Night at Holman Stadium in their honor. The event was sponsored by the Nashua Silver Knights, Vermont Lake Monsters, and the Nashua Charitable Foundation.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess announced the marker in 2023, and the city has been collecting relevant memorabilia for an exhibit.