Ronelle Tshiela will drive great distances to nourish her coarse, coily hair. Living in New Hampshire, a state with one of the lowest Black populations in the country, the 23-year-old law student said she has traveled across towns and even as far as Massachusetts to find the natural hair-care products she needs.

One brand worth the trek, Tshiela said, is Black-owned Mielle Organics. "I remember first using their products and thinking to myself, 'I did not know that the hair that grew out of my head could look this way,'" she said. "There aren't many products that work for me."