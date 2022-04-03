FRANCONIA – At a time when adaptive sports are booming but the price of equipment remains “exorbitantly expensive,” MiKayla Briere is grateful for the generosity of friends like Bode Miller.
A Franconia and Cannon Mountain native – who, when he retired in 2017 was the most successful male downhiller in U.S. history and widely considered to be among the best to don a pair of skis anywhere, ever — Miller and his family in 2005 formed the Turtle Ridge Foundation here.
The stated mission of the foundation is to support youth and adaptive sports programs “and to offer the opportunity for our disabled community and young people to participate in a variety of sports and recreational activities that would not be available to them without our help.”
On Saturday, joined by his sister Kyla and other family members, Miller was back at Cannon for what, until a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, had been the foundation’s annual BodeFest fundraiser.
Kyla Miller said the 2022 BodeFest – which featured the opportunity to ski and hang out with her brother, lunch, an auction, an autographs and photo session, swag bags, raffles and other activities — was expected to raise $30,000 or more.
The money will go to help Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, where Briere is the program manager and where she oversees its ski program.
Fourteen years earlier, when she was a competitive mono-skier, Briere, who has a degenerative disease, was among the first of the foundation’s beneficiaries. She used a mono-ski made by and provided to her by the foundation after discovering that commercially–made mono-skis were beyond her means.
Her current rig, which comes with a set of outriggers that she uses to guide herself, costs over $7,000.
Overall, adaptive sports equipment is “exorbitantly expensive,” said Briere, which is why the support of the Turtle Ridge Foundation is so important and appreciated.
Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, which like the foundation is also based in Franconia, offers athletes of all abilities, regardless of whether they are residents of the Granite State or visitors, the chance to participate in some 20 sports year-round.
Between December and Saturday, Adaptive Sports Partners provided 1,400 “activity sessions” at Cannon, said Briere, who added that all adaptive sports are becoming more popular, among them mountain biking.
But, she pointed out, “the primary barrier (to get more people into adaptive sports) is having the equipment” and that’s where the BodeFest and the Turtle Ridge Foundation come in.
Kyla Miller, who is the foundation’s chief-operating officer, said BodeFest has grown since the first one in 2005 at Bretton Woods.
Bode Miller said he was happy to add his celebrity to a good cause. He said that after a family friend was injured in a motor-vehicle accident, “It became really clear, really fast” about the need for adaptive sports in the North Country.
The foundation built Briere’s first mono-ski, he said, in part to help her, but also to disrupt what he said was the over-priced commercial market.
While not “a super high-end” mono-ski, said Miller, Briere’s was significant because it got manufacturers to cut their prices, which increased accessibility.
Miller said his days of ski racing are behind him, noting that “I raced 450 World Cup races. I raced plenty.”
Also a tennis player of note, who made an unsuccessful bid as a qualifier to play in the 2010 U.S. Open, Miller said while he is still playing recreationally, he has no intent of pursuing a career in that sport.
“Athletically, I’m retired,” he said.
While Montana is now home, Miller said it was “awesome to be back” in Franconia and at Cannon for BodeFest.