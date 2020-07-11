Out of the depths of grief, a New Hampshire pastor is thanking everyone who has supported and prayed for his family since his son disappeared while kayaking at an Oregon lake on June 30.
On Thursday, Bruce Boria and his family got the news they had both hoped for and dreaded: the body of his son, Jared, had been recovered.
Jared and his wife, Rowan, had been camping with friends at Diamond Lake. Jared went kayaking alone in the moonlight on the night of June 30 and disappeared.
A witness heard someone calling for help. Boria’s kayak, shoes and paddle were found on the lake, but not his body. And over the long, terrible days that followed, the family’s hope for a miracle dimmed.
Bruce Boria is senior pastor at Bethany Church in Greenland. He and his wife, Cindy, flew to Oregon last week to be with their son’s wife as the search continued.
Since the pandemic canceled in-person worship, Boria had been posting video messages on his church’s Facebook page in a series he called “Seize the Day.” Those messages took on added import and poignancy in the days after his son disappeared. Hundreds of people, friends and strangers alike, sent messages of support to the family.
On Friday, Boria shared the news that Jared’s body had been recovered, in a pre-dawn video he recorded on the balcony of his daughter-in-law’s home in Vancouver, Wash. He thanked the searchers from nearly a dozen agencies in Oregon for bringing his son back to his family.
Getting the call from authorities that Jared had been found was “pretty tough news to take,” Boria said, but it has brought some peace to the family. “And now we’re just praying for this healing to begin,” he said.
Clouds obscured Mount Hood in the distance as the sun rose behind him. In the same way, Boria said, the afterlife remains “veiled” to those on earth. But for those who believe, the kingdom of God is as real as the majestic mountain behind the clouds, he said.
Sgt. Brad O’Dell from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, which coordinated the search, expressed condolences to the Boria family. “There were numerous man hours and resources spent searching for Jared so his family and friends could have some answers,” he said. “Our hearts go out to them.”
Boria said no one knows how long they will have on this earth. For his son, it was just 37 years. “That was what God gave him,” he said.
He has pushed away thoughts of Jared in the water, Boria said. Instead, he consoles himself with a Scripture passage from the apostle Paul that promises that God will provide a “heavenly body” after death, he said.
“So when I think about my son in that lake, I force myself to remember this passage because that’s not the end of him,” he said. “It says in the twinkling of an eye he is changed, he is transformed.”
“That’s what I choose to think about; that’s what I want to remember,” Boria said. “That God has made us a promise and in that promise, he gives us courage for the day.”
Now, when he thinks about his son’s last moments on the lake that night, here’s what he believes happened, Boria said: “That God came alongside and took my son home.
“And in that home, everything is redeemed. He’s experiencing life in a way that you and I can only dream about today.”