The body of a New Hampshire pastor’s son, who disappeared June 30 while kayaking alone on an Oregon lake, has been recovered.
Jared Bruce Boria, 37, of Vancouver, Wash., was presumed drowned after he went missing that night. Witnesses reported hearing someone calling for help. Searchers from numerous agencies had combed the lake for him ever since.
Boria’s father, Bruce Boria, is senior pastor at Bethany Church in Greenland.
Jared Boria and his wife Rowan had been camping with friends at Diamond Lake when the accident happened. Officials announced Thursday evening that Boria’s body had been recovered earlier that day.
Bruce Boria has posted messages of faith on social media, quoting Scripture passages that have been meaningful to him and his family throughout their ordeal.
Sgt. Brad O’Dell from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office expressed condolences to the Boria family. “There were numerous man hours and resources spent searching for Jared so his family and friends could have some answers,” he said. “Our hearts go out to them.”
In a message posted Friday, Bruce Boria thanked searchers for helping to bring his son home. And he thanked all the friends and strangers who have been praying for the family.