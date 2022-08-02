The New Hampshire Department of Safety (DOS) is investigating reports of multiple bomb threats to colleges and universities across the state.
A DOS spokesman said the threats don't appear to be credible.
DOS spokesman Tyler Dumont said about 10 higher education facilities across New Hampshire received calls from the same phone number on Tuesday.
"The caller, who may be from overseas, appears to be using a spoofed number," Dumont said. He declined to release the names of the 10 colleges and universities that received the calls.
Employees at the New Hampshire Department of Education (DES) -- located at Granite State College in Concord -- were evacuated, a spokesperson confirmed.
“The New Hampshire Department of Education staff housed at the Granite State College building at 25 Hall St. in Concord were temporarily evacuated today,” DES said in a statement. “Employees were able to return to the building an hour later.”
Dartmouth College also received one of the calls involving the Geisel School of Medicine, according to a social media post on the school’s Facebook page.
“The Hanover police department received a bomb threat at 1:35 pm today directed at a nonexistent room in the Vail building at the Geisel School of Medicine,” the Facebook post said. “The police immediately contacted Dartmouth Safety and Security and a determination was made that there was no credible threat to campus based on the similarities between this incident and multiple recent false alarms called in to schools across the country. The Hanover fire department has completed a search of the building and found no threat.”
State officials said they are investigating the situation. They asked anyone who receives a bomb threat to contact law enforcement immediately.
State officials said it was too early in the investigation to comment on whether the local threats are connected in any way to similar calls placed to colleges and universities across the country in recent weeks.
"The FBI is investigating a series of bomb threats targeting community colleges, colleges, and universities across the country,” Kristen M. Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI's Boston division, said in an email. “Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats seriously. The investigation involves multiple FBI field offices working closely and sharing information with our law enforcement partners at the national, state, and local levels. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."
