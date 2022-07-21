220722-news-champions_ROY7067

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua Inc. was named a 2022 Champion in Action on Thursday by Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader, a recognition that includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding from the bank, promotional and volunteer support, advertising and news coverage.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua continues to raise the bar with innovative youth development programs that are relevant and responsive to the needs of young people in our community,” said Joe Carelli, president, Citizens New Hampshire, in a news release.

