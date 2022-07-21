07/21/2022 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Joseph Carelli, president of Citizens NH, holds a check for $35,000 with help from Harper Archer Evans, 7, from Nashua, during a check presention by Citizens to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua for the banks current NH Champions in Action announcement.
07/21/2022 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Craig Fitzgerald, left, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua, gives a tour of the facility during Citizens current NH Champions in Action announcement.
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua Inc. was named a 2022 Champion in Action on Thursday by Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader, a recognition that includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding from the bank, promotional and volunteer support, advertising and news coverage.
“The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua continues to raise the bar with innovative youth development programs that are relevant and responsive to the needs of young people in our community,” said Joe Carelli, president, Citizens New Hampshire, in a news release.
Programs such as Project Succeed and Got Skills are “helping close the opportunity gap and developing future leaders,” he said. The nonprofit was honored in the category of innovation and transformation.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua provides a safe and enriching space youth and families can rely on,” said Brendan McQuaid, publisher, New Hampshire Union Leader. “They have expanded community partnerships to leverage collective strengths and resources, creating programming to support all youth, including those who need it most in the Greater Nashua area.”
The club’s daily programs include hot meals and snacks, transportation, tutoring, athletics, job skills training and social emotional wellness counseling.
“Our staff are dedicated to running innovative programs that meet the needs of young people in our community, needs that are constantly evolving due to direct and indirect obstacles presented by the pandemic,” said Craig Fitzgerald, Executive Director at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua.
“Being chosen as a Champion in Action validates our hard work and encourages us to continue creative program planning and implementation.”
The Champions in Action program, now in its 20th year, has awarded more than $10 million in contributions and promotional support to 367 nonprofits across the bank’s footprint. In New Hampshire, 58 nonprofits have been honored, receiving more than $1.6 million.