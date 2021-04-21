BRENTWOOD -- The future of the town-funded Brentwood Newsletter remains uncertain after dozens of residents spoke out at a public hearing Tuesday over an opinion piece that some felt was racist, including the author who apologized for causing an uproar over the town-funded publication.
Many of the more than 100 people who participated in the hearing in person and virtually voiced support for continuing to fund the newsletter, but argued that more oversight was needed.
The select board is expected to decide the newsletter’s future at its May 4 meeting.
Several residents suggested that the newsletter should stop publishing opinion submissions and stick to community-related news.
The select board hosted the hearing in the wake of an opinion piece written by Richard Gagnon that ran in the March edition and was headlined, “Racism: From a White Man’s Perspective.”
Gagnon criticized Black Lives Matter protests, questioned whether system racism really exists and described it as a lobbying tool.
Gagnon’s piece was labeled as an “editorial,” but he’s not involved with the newsletter in any way and submitted it as a resident. Some residents have complained that calling it an “editorial” suggests that his words represent the views of the newsletter, which has been run as an independent publication for 45 years but receives town funding.
The select board recently voted to temporarily halt funding until it decides the future of the newsletter next month.
Robin Wrighton, the newsletter’s editor who took over a few years ago, has not responded to requests for comment on the handling of Gagnon’s piece and the decision to call it an “editorial.”
At Tuesday’s hearing, Gagnon said he felt it was his “personal duty” to attend the hearing to explain his side.
“It is not my intent to sow discord among the people of Brentwood, and for that I apologize,” he said.
Gagnon said he’s spent much of his life in public service, including time in the military and as a firefighter, and has never used derogatory remarks.
“I am not a racist. I am not a white supremacist. I am not a vile person, and that’s what I’m being called, and it hurts. That is not what the article was all about. I do not agree with defining anyone as being less than a human being,” he said.
After the hearing, he explained why he wrote the piece.
“What tipped me over the edge was the removal of the emancipation statue from Boston Common. I see this effort to kind of change what history is and we should be using history to learn the good and the bad and we shouldn’t be trying to change it,” he said.
Before the forum, dozens of people gathered outside for a candlelight vigil called “Shining a Light on Racism” organized by a diverse group of residents
Jennifer Jones, a Brentwood resident and pediatrician, attended the vigil and spoke at the hearing.
“This is not a partisan town. People feel differently about different things and we don’t want those opinions to represent our town with our town seal, our town name, and on our town website. A lot of us just felt very uncomfortable with that and felt that at the end of the day racism is not a difference of opinion,” she said.
Audrey Gerkin has lived in town for 16 years and said she’s noticed that over the last couple of years the newsletter has become a forum for “one-sided opinions, not just a singular source for news and events, and not a voice for everyone.”
Gerkin, who described a town newsletter as a place for finding out “when the next pancake breakfast and road cleanup” will be held, insisted that better oversight is needed since it’s funded by the town.
“I want to live in a town that doesn't publish ignorant articles of hate. I want to live in a town that doesn’t monetarily support, with my tax dollars, messages that believe white people are victims in a world where we experience only privilege. I want to live in a town that is welcoming and neighborly to everyone,” she said.
Resident Rachel Lowell thanked those who have stepped up to continue publishing the newsletter after the retirement of its longtime editor, Linda Rousseau, but agreed that as a town-funded publication there should be more accountability and standards with oversight by the select board.
Lowell said an editorial represents the “flavor and nature of a publication, not of an individual. As a voice for this town, the editorial by Richard Gagnon does not represent our beliefs and views regarding racism in this country.”
Lowell said she wants to see the newsletter continue to be funded by the town, but free of “destructive and divisive discourse.”
“Our family has been receiving the Brentwood Newsletter for 27 years. We want a newsletter that is about our town, with family news, graduations, upcoming events and town issues, history, reports from the library, school, town offices, rec center and all other town activities,” she said.
Several residents used Fremont’s newsletter as an example of what a town publication should look like because it doesn’t accept opinion pieces.
“That little change in our paper would make it fine,” said Deb Cinamon.
Eric Turer, who is chairman of the town’s Democratic Committee, has complained to the select board about some of the political content in the newsletter in the past that he said was copied from a “hard right” blog site to smear a newly elected Democratic state representative.
Turer said he was told the select board had no control over the newsletter as it was an independent publication.
“Lack of oversight by this board is simply irresponsible and wrong,” said Turer, who insists that he is not trying to defund the newsletter.
Mack McNaughton said the newsletter should clarify editorials and letters to the editor, but he’d like to see the opinions continue because he said he would “fall asleep reading about gardens.”
He said he didn’t find Gagnon’s piece racist and thought it “refreshing” after the rioting that he witnessed last year.
“Do I happen to agree with everything that’s in the newsletter? No. Did I find the article racist? Actually, not at all. Sorry, a White person’s understanding. What if it was a Black person’s understanding? We’ve been inundated in this country with one opinion, and if you don’t go along with that opinion you’re wrong and you’re racist,” he said.
Jim Michaud said he supports the newsletter and the funding to keep it going.
“I’m for the opinions. I think it’s important that everybody have an opinion, and everybody should be able to speak their opinion. We’re in America,” he said.
But Michaud also stressed that items published need to be handled fairly and suggested that a committee be formed.