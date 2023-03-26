Police officers from departments across the state are expected to take part in a motorcade and Celebration of Life later this week honoring Bristol police Sgt. Barry Tanner, who died from complications following a medical incident last week, officials said.
Tanner, 51, was born in Boston, Mass. He graduated from Middleboro High School where he played football and wrestled.
After completing high school, he attended Plymouth State University, where he played football. After college Tanner held several different jobs, one of which was as an amateur wrestler as a member of a tag team, appearing under the name ‘Lumberjack.’
Sgt. Tanner was with the Plymouth Police Department from 1993 until 2005, where he started as a patrolman and rose to the rank of detective sergeant. From 1994 to 1995, he also worked for the Haverhill Police Department as a patrolman.
In 2005, he transitioned to the Holderness Police Department, where he worked as a lieutenant until 2017, when he retired after 24 years of service.
While retired, he joined the Bristol Police Department until his end of watch. All told, Sgt. Tanner served multiple communities during his approximately 30-year career.
Tanner leaves behind his daughter Mackenzie, son Brock and wife Paula.
Personnel from the Plymouth, Meredith, Laconia, Gilford, Moultonborough, Franklin, New Hampton, Center Harbor, Alexandria, and Holderness police departments, New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bristol and Meredith fire departments escorted Sgt. Tanner home from a local hospital over the weekend.
A Celebration of Life is planned at the Owl's Nest Lodge, 40 Clubhouse Lane in Thornton on Thursday, March 30, from 3 to 7 p.m.
All marked vehicles looking to participate in a motorcade are asked to report to the staging area at the New Hampton Police Department, 24 Intervale Road, New Hampton, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. The motorcade is expected to start promptly at 2 p.m., officials said.