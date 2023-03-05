Patrice Bergeron signs helmet
Captain Patrice Bergeron signs a helmet for Michael Kennedy of Southwick, Mass., left. "Boston Bruins for Life!" Bergeron wrote. 

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Hundreds of Bruins fans lined up outside New England Picture headquarters on East Industrial Park Drive in Manchester on Sunday to get pictures and autographs with their favorite players. 

The players included Captain Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand. Retired Bruins Captain Zedeno Chara also met with fans. 