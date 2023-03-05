Bruins stars draw crowd for signing event By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Captain Patrice Bergeron signs a helmet for Michael Kennedy of Southwick, Mass., left. "Boston Bruins for Life!" Bergeron wrote. Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Patrice Bergeron signs helmet Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Captain Patrice Bergeron signs a helmet for Michael Kennedy of Southwick, Mass., left. "Boston Bruins for Life!" Bergeron wrote. Show more Show less Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Captain Patrice Bergeron signs a helmet for Michael Kennedy of Southwick, Mass., left. "Boston Bruins for Life!" Bergeron wrote. Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Erika Bickford of Rumney, Maine, gets her picture taken with David Krejci. Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Brad Marchand signs a poster for father and son, Greg and Jim Bisson, who live in Goffstown and Salem. Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Retired Bruins Captain Zdeno Chara signs a jersey for Bruce and Michael O'Hurley of Brentwood. Advertisement Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Patrice Bergeron signs a jersey for some fans. Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader David Krejci meets with fans Sunday in Manchester. Buy Now Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader Rich Coleman and his son, Troy, of Epping, wait to meet Bruins players at a signing event at New England Picture in Manchester. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hundreds of Bruins fans lined up outside New England Picture headquarters on East Industrial Park Drive in Manchester on Sunday to get pictures and autographs with their favorite players. The players included Captain Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand. Retired Bruins Captain Zedeno Chara also met with fans. Michael Kennedy, of Southwick, Mass., had a helmet signed by Bergeron. "Boston Bruins for life!" Bergeron wrote. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Friend's struggle with diabetes causes concern Bruins stars draw crowd for signing event +7 Heloise: Take notice when buying gift cards +2 UNH team played key role in shipwreck discovery +9 Nashua Center for the Arts' 2023 lineup so far +2 Step inside: Nashua Center for the Arts is gearing up for its April 1 unveiling +7 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Bedford's Caleb Richmond advances to semifinals of Jeopardy! high school reunion show Death of swimming champion Jamie Cail of NH under investigation Goffstown native's short animated film is a funny love letter to the Bedford Village Inn Two earthquakes reported in NH in three-day span, USGS confirms Dear Abby: One-night stand leads to awkward social situation It's all downhill on Colebrook slopes for Kiwanis Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby Dear Abby: Father and son are tired of hearing about their height Dear Abby: Woman struggles to connect with late brother's widow Dear Abby: Woman's living arrangement leaves her feeling trapped Students painted a mural for a bakery. The town wants it removed. Request News Coverage