Chris Brickley

Chris Brickley couldn’t have drawn up his latest play any better with a whiteboard.

Partner with a few sponsors and his hometown, give ballers on the West Side across Manchester a “cool” place to crash the glass and honor his dad in the process.

New West Side Hoops

Matthew Payan of New England Courts in Candia unpackages the hardware for the city’s new basketball courts at Wolfe Park on Harvell Street in Manchester last week. The project is being funded by former Trinity basketball star Chris Brickley and his sponsors.