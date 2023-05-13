Chris Brickley couldn’t have drawn up his latest play any better with a whiteboard.
Partner with a few sponsors and his hometown, give ballers on the West Side across Manchester a “cool” place to crash the glass and honor his dad in the process.
It’s a slam dunk by any measure.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do, give something back to Manchester,” Brickley said. “I can’t wait for people to see what we’re doing. I’m super-excited about it.”
Brickley, the former Trinity High basketball standout, has become one of the most sought-after trainers in basketball since moving on from a player development role with the New York Knicks in 2017.
Black Ops Basketball, an elite training spot in midtown Manhattan co-founded by Brickley and Kevin Harrington, has worked with NBA players like James Harden and Carmelo Anthony.
With 1.5 million followers on Instagram, Brickley is arguably the most famous trainer in the world. He has signed more brand partnerships (including Puma, Wilson, Bodyarmor and Lids) than many NBA players, and he was the first trainer to secure his own sneaker deal and be included in the NBA 2K video game.
He graduated in 2010 from the University of Louisville, where he was a walk-on for head coach Rick Pitino on two NCAA Elite Eight teams, one Big East regular season championship and one Big East Tournament championship.
Brickley starred at nationally ranked Trinity High School. He was a two-time first-team All-State honoree and was a captain for the Pioneers his junior and senior years.
Holding court
Before moving to Manchester, Brickley lived in The Fairways apartments in Derry and played basketball on nearby outdoor courts.
“Growing up, I probably played more outside than I played inside, and there was never a really cool court,” Brickley said. “There were all these little courts around, but the rims would be messed up, or the concrete messed up. It’s always been one of my goals to build a super-dope court.”
The chance to do just that presented itself about a year ago after a conversation with George Berger, co-founder of athletic headwear company Lids, about the charitable work the company is involved in.
Brickley mentioned his vision, and plans were developed. Two courts at Manchester’s Wolfe Park on the West Side were identified as “ideal candidates” for renovation, with large cracks visible in the playing surface.
“I always used to go to the Dairy Queen right near that park as a kid, so it kind of hits home,” Brickley said.
His outside shot
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department worked out an agreement with Brickley and corporate sponsors Lids, Bodyarmor, Puma and Project Blackboard to rebuild and repaint the Wolfe Park basketball courts.
In March, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to accept a private donation of $101,920 from those benefactors to cover 75% of the cost to rebuild the courts. The balance — approximately $34,000 — will be covered by available Community Improvement Program funds.
Construction is underway, including a full demolition and removal of the existing courts and fixtures. Alex Koblenz, Brickley’s manager, said work is to be completed by June 15, with Brickley planning to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and basketball clinic with local kids.
Aldermen approved a request from Brickley to name the two new courts after his father, Bill Brickley, and himself.
“Every time I played outside, my dad would rebound for me,” Brickley said. “So, like from age 7 to 18, my dad was rebounding for me for like an hour a day. We’d search around the city for courts — we’d go to one, someone would be shooting, and we’d have to drive around looking for another one, sometimes for an hour. It’s something me and him were always doing, so it’s only right that I name one of the courts after him.”
He’ll be back
Brickley said the courts — like the sneaker that’s part of his deal with Puma — will feature “super vibrant” blues and greens resembling the color palette of New Hampshire license plates.
Brickley hopes the uniqueness of the design gets kids off their couches and onto courts.
“We’re living in a social-media, video-game era,” Brickley said. Kids “are happy staying inside and playing NBA 2K or on their phones all day. I’m hoping that these courts, this aesthetic, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing else like it in the state.”
Brickley said the courts also will honor the memory of good friends Sam Carey (who played at Manchester Central and SNHU and died in November 2011 at 26 after a car accident in Campton), Davis Hemingway, and Justin Brabant of Derry.
One court will prominently feature the words “Brickley Believes,” and the other will say, “The World is Yours.”
“It’s a message… I think growing up in New Hampshire, you want to do something special in sports, there’s not a ton of examples,” Brickley said. “I feel like one of those examples. The meaning behind the words is whatever you want to do, whether it’s playing basketball or becoming a scientist, I want the youth to understand that if you believe it, if you can dream it, you can do it.”
Brickley said this project is “just the beginning” of work he wants to do in his hometown.
“I don’t get back much because I’m super busy with work,” Brickley said. “Manchester played such a big part in my life, I went to high school there. I remember going to the Manchester YMCA every day. I want to keep adding to the park. I want to keep building.”