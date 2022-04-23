As a student at the former St. Regis Academy in Berlin, Jean Chaloux was picked on and beaten up by a bully on a daily basis.
Not looking forward to meeting up with his tormentor, who was older, at a public junior high school the following year, Chaloux, 69, started studying martial arts.
After one summer, he became known locally as “Kung Fu Chaloux” even though he had studied karate. Nobody messed with him from then on.
In late January, Chaloux was inducted into Action Martial Arts magazine’s Hall of Honor, more, he says, for his development of “breaking” equipment than his pugilistic skills.
Also inducted at the same time was fellow Berliner and former three-time champion kickboxer Dick Kimber, who was recognized as an “elite warrior.”
The presence of two martial arts hall-of-famers in Berlin, said Chaloux, got him to thinking that the city’s nickname might need to be modified.
Known as “The City That Trees Built” because of its once world-class paper-making industry, Berlin is also referred to as “Hockey Town USA,” because of the dominance of Berlin High School and the former Notre Dame High School in New Hampshire interscholastic play, as well as the former Berlin Maroons, a senior amateur team that won both regional and national honors.
“Berlin is not known for anything except hockey,” Chaloux said during a recent interview. “That’s OK. Let them have their glory, but I want to put Berlin on the map for martial arts and that is my dream and my goal.”
Bullied in Berlin
Chaloux’s youth was often a nightmare.
“I was bullied from Grade 2 all the way to Grade 6 by the same bully,” said Chaloux. “I was an easy target. I was really small.”
But Chaloux quickly rose to be a black belt in Shotokan (“Annihilation in one blow”) karate.
As a teenager, “I made a name for myself jogging up and down the street kicking signs off poles,” something that was never linked to him, Chaloux said, but which caused the City of Berlin, he says, to raise the signs by two feet.
He also made friends with his former bully.
After nearly a quarter-century of working in Berlin’s paper mills, Chaloux opened a dojo in Berlin, where he taught karate, highlighting the breaking equipment he had devised.
Most martial art disciplines require practitioners to display physical agility and strength as part of their certification for a particular belt.
That usually involves breaking something, usually a block of wood held by another person.
Chaloux improved on that model by building breaking equipment that holds plastic, re-breakable boards, wood boards, concrete blocks and most recently Styrofoam.
Working with various halls of fame, Chaloux hopes to establish a tournament based around his breaking equipment.
For the time being, however, he is basking in the glow of being inducted into his third martial arts hall of fame and teaching once more in Berlin.
“I’m happy to have my dojo again and with my health and attitude, I can’t express enough gratitude to the Creator. What I was able to learn as a kid, now I can return to others,” he said.