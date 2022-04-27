KEENE — Mike Pappas of Swanzey grew up next door to the Main Street building that was destroyed by a fire this past January. On Tuesday, as the new owner, his construction business tore it down.
“I was raised next door, my family owned next door for over 80 years,” Pappas said. “I’ve been looking at it my whole life.”
A mix of business and residential uses, 147-151 Main St., was most recently home to a Domino’s Pizza, The Piazza ice cream shop, Cobblestone Ale House and residential apartments.
“As long as I can remember it was Domino’s, ice cream, bar,” Pappas said from the scene of the building’s demolition on Wednesday.
His father’s side of the family had owned 143 Main St. for the past 80 years.
“My dad’s law office was in the front. My mother’s gift store business is where Athens Pizza is now,” Pappas said Wednesday. “I never in a million years thought I would buy next door.”
And a few years back when Pappas, his three brothers and two cousins were left the house by their aunt, he decided to buy out his family. It had been on the market, but the cost of renovating the old house was too much for buyers at the time, he said.
And though Pappas owns a demolition and construction business, Pappas Contracting of Swanzey, as well as a rental business, he never thought of buying the building next door, mostly because he knew former owner George Levine of Wellesley, Mass., did not intend to sell and if he did, it would be out of Pappas’ price range. Levine owned the building for the past 30 years and before the fire was turning down offers for up to $2 million for the building, Pappas said.
But that was before a five-alarm fire ripped through the building on a Saturday night in January.
Firefighters from around the region fought the blaze all night. Two firefighters suffered burns while fighting the fire and were treated and released from the hospital as was one occupant who suffered smoke inhalation. By morning the nearly 100-year-old brick building was gutted by the fire, with an estimated $1 million in damages.
Pappas bought the building three to four weeks after the fire when Levine suggested it. It made sense, Pappas said, adding that he already owns the family home and he owns the parking lot behind the building on Davis Street.
“I’m in the business of doing demo and construction so I originally approached him to do exactly what I did yesterday — to take it down,” Pappas said. “He was wonderful to deal with. He asked a price. I paid it.”
The asking price: $400,000.
Levine was receiving estimates from companies who said it would cost him $200,000 just to take the building down. For Pappas the demolition is something his business can take care of, he said.
Pappas said he is renovating his former family home into an Airbnb ideal for large groups such as wedding or graduation parties. The two-story home will sleep 10 on each floor, he said.
“So if you want to hang out with the whole family it’s perfect,” he said.
As for the building he tore down on Tuesday, Pappas said he would like to make it about 10-feet bigger, “basically toward my parking lot,” he said. And instead of a three-story building, as it had been, he would like to construct a five-story building that will allow for several store fronts on the first floor, one-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors and two-bedroom apartments on the fourth and fifth floors.
Pappas said he plans to repurpose as many bricks as he can from the rubble for the aesthetics of the new building.
“There is no way to repurpose every single one of them,” he said.
Pappas said he expects it will take about a year and half to get a shovel in the ground for the new project.
“I think it will take a year to approve. They are going to want everything from soil samples to plans that are 50 pages long because no one is going to want to make a mistake,” he said.
Built in 1926-1927, it was almost 100 years old, Alan Rumrill, executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County said Wednesday.
“To lose a piece like that, as an architect once told me, it’s like removing a tooth from downtown,” Rumrill said. “It was important to the downtown facade of Main Street.”
Though it’s sad to lose the building to a fire, it will be a new building in the downtown area and it will add new apartments to the downtown, Pappas said. “Not for nothing, it will be the first building that has been built in downtown in forever.”