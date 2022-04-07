HAMPTON
K en Lambert couldn’t let it be when he heard George Harrison’s childhood home was going up for auction.
The longtime Beatles fan decided to place an offer. To his surprise, he turned out to be the highest bidder for the apparent bargain price of about $235,000.
The Hampton man now owns the terraced house in Liverpool, England, where a young Harrison heard the band on the radio for the first time. This week, Lambert began renting it out as a Beatles-themed vacation experience to overnight guests through Airbnb.
“My goal in doing all of this is to honor George’s memory and to open up his home in an appropriate manner,” said Lambert, who likes to strum Beatles hits on his guitar.
The home, which is approximately 990 square feet with three bedrooms and one bath, was built in 1949. The Harrisons were its first residents when they moved in in 1950.
Harrison, who died in 2001, lived in the home between the ages of 6 and 19. Lambert is only the third owner since the Harrisons moved out in late 1962 at a time when the Beatles were gaining in popularity.
“He was a Beatle for about two-plus years in that house. They were touring as the Beatles when he finally moved out of there,” he said.
Harrison and bandmates Paul McCartney and the late John Lennon would play music in Harrison’s bedroom, which he shared with his older brother.
“So that was a Beatle rehearsal place,” Lambert said. “George learned how to play guitar in that house.”
Lifelong fan
Lambert fell in love with the Beatles during his youth. He picked up guitar in college and still plays Harrison and Beatles tunes on occasion.
He has seen McCartney in concert once and Ringo Starr twice.
“I had no opportunity to see George and, of course, John. George has always been my favorite Beatle,” he said. “I like all of George’s solo stuff after the band broke up.”
Lambert first learned that Harrison’s old home was going to be auctioned off through multiple news reports last November. Some of his buddies also forwarded him the stories and encouraged him to bid, but they were half-joking.
While he considered bidding, Lambert didn’t get serious about it until the day before the Nov. 30 auction, when he finally decided to pre-register through the auction house.
The auction was held with bidders who placed bids online, via phone and in person.
Lambert was shocked when he placed his bid and no one outbid him. A minute later, the hammer came down, and he was declared the winner.
“I think the final price was a reasonable number,” he said.
The purchase came at a time of renewed interest in the band’s history thanks to the 2021 release of “The Beatles: Get Back” — a three-part documentary series on Disney+.
Robert Murray, who portrays Harrison in Studio Two — a Beatles tribute band founded in New Hampshire — said he heard that the house was for sale but was unaware that someone local had purchased it.
“I love George Harrison’s playing style and everything about him. … I’ve never been to England so I think I need to go there and stay a night at his house,” he said.
Buys it, then tries it
Lambert has visited the house twice since he bought it. The place was empty when he took it over, so he quickly began making plans to furnish and decorate it with a Harrison/Beatles vibe, which includes an acoustic guitar he found at a Liverpool music store that guests are free to play.
Much of the first floor with the kitchen was renovated about 12 years ago, but the upstairs still has some of its original features, including the closet doors and trim. The cast iron bathtub and bathroom sink are also original, as is a hutch that has been repainted over the years.
“So George got pots and pans out of that hutch,” Lambert said.
He has tried to replicate the retro wallpaper and sofa while hanging pictures of Harrison growing up. The guitar sits on a guitar stand, near a mid-century record player where guests can spin some Harrison and Beatles vinyl.
“You can literally sit there in the front room on these retro sofas in George’s house and play ‘Eight Days A Week’ or whatever. That’s a really cool feeling,” Lambert said. “You can do whatever you want in there within reason. I want you to take the selfies. I want you to take a video clip of yourself strumming the guitar in the front room. That’s part of the experience that I’m trying to do.”
But before renting it out, Lambert set aside some time to enjoy the experience himself.
“I wanted personally to be there and play a guitar in the room where the Beatles played. That was very important,” he said. “That was almost more important than anything. I did about five or six songs, or at least portions of songs, and at that moment I was able to appreciate it.”
Lambert also made sure to sleep in Harrison’s old bedroom, which he described as a “surreal moment.”
It’s been a little challenging trying to get all the work done while living in New Hampshire, but Lambert’s friend from California who is a minority owner in the property has given him a hand. A property management company in England has also been hired to handle the day-to-day management of the rental.
Lambert has teamed up with Fab 4 Taxi Tours, a Beatles tour company, which will make stops at the old Harrison residence by taxi on Wednesdays for people who want a quick visit without sleeping at the home, which rents for about $260 on the weekdays and has a two-night minimum.
“It’s really only for a subset of Beatles fans that would really want to stay overnight,” he said.
The Airbnb listing is titled “George Harrison’s Former 3bed Home in Liverpool.”