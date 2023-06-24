One area of Massachusetts is being named the best city in the country for families to live.
Fortune Well compiled their own list of the best cities across the country that are optimal for living. The website analyzed nearly 1,900 cities, with the best places to live scoring high on assets like health care, education and resources for seniors.
For the first time, this year’s list highlights the best place to live in each of the 50 states, according to Fortune Well. Cambridge was found to be the best city to reside.
Because the city is home to big names in higher education like Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fortune Well says “intellectually curious residents are never short of activities.”
On the Harvard campus, people can visit the Fogg Museum to view works by artists like Vincent van Gogh, the Harvard Museum of Natural History and the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology. The MIT Museum or the Museum of Science are also options that Fortune Well recommends visiting.
Cambridge is also home to Harvard Square, which is “full of charming historic buildings, cafés, boutiques, theaters and performance spaces.” Not too far from it is Central Square, that “delivers on the nightlife front, with a slew of restaurants serving up a mix of global fare, as well as live music venues like the popular Cantab Lounge and dance clubs.”
The website went on to note that the median household income is $116,709.
The city also includes a 90% high school district graduation rate, 28 hospitals within 25 miles recommended by over 50% of patients and 40 above-average nursing homes within 50 miles, per 100,000 households.
Following close behind Cambridge at the number two spot is Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It was the only other New England city after Cambridge to rank in the top 10 spots.
Portland, Maine ranked 15, South Burlington, Vermont ranked 21, followed by Norwalk, Connecticut at 29 and Cranston, Rhode Island at 38.