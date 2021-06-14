Officials with the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter have announced an $8.5 million capital campaign to renovate an historic building on Spring Street into a new, expanded emergency shelter for individuals and families.
To date, Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter (NSKS) has raised $7.1 million for the project.
The new shelter is expected to nearly triple NSKS’s emergency shelter capacity and provide more space for additional support and services -- including case management, job search support, childcare and financial literacy training -- for homeless individuals and families in Nashua.
“We are tremendously grateful for the support we have received thus far from the entire Nashua community, from local businesses and state and local government to individuals and foundations,” said NSKS Executive Director Michael Reinke in a statement. “As we enter this new phase of our capital campaign, we will be looking to NSKS’s many loyal supporters to help make the new shelter a reality.”
NSKS is the only provider of emergency shelter for families and single women in Greater Nashua and has been in operation since 1984. In FY20, 12,762 nights of emergency shelter were provided to 347 homeless persons, of which 57 were children, free of cost.
NSKS will celebrate the campaign launch on Wednesday, June 16 at 5 p.m. on the open space next to 35 Spring St., with opportunities to tour the future shelter. The event is open to the public.
To register, email rsvp@nsks.org. The rain date for the event is Thursday, June 17 at 5 p.m.