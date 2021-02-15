Catholic Charities New Hampshire is set to host its annual Mardi Gras Gala fundraiser virtually this year, raising funds for several charitable organizations in the Granite State.
The event will begin streaming live at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at www.cc-nh.org.
The organization typically hosts their annual Mardi Gras Gala in-person the last Saturday before Lent, but COVID-19 has forced a change in plans this year.
Catholic Charities New Hampshire hopes to return to an in-person event next year, contingent on the state of the pandemic,” gala organizers said in a statement.
Despite this change, officials with the organization says they’re excited to make the most of the virtual event, and have guest speakers lined up along with opportunities to bid on getaways, golf experiences, and chances to win prizes like a Commander’s Palace meal for two.
“We are grateful for the generous organizations like Quirk Auto Dealers and our many other incredible sponsors for making our Virtual Mardi Gras possible,” said Thomas Blonski, president and CEO of Catholic Charities NH, in a statement.
Blonski said funds raised go directly to programs and services offering “pathways forward” for New Hampshire residents in need, including homeless veterans, seniors battling hunger and isolation, and people struggling with mental health, grief and depression.
“We cannot thank our sponsors and event attendees enough and hope everyone enjoys a fun evening together in the comfort of their own homes or offices,” said Blonski.
Sign up to attend the Catholic Charities New Hampshire Virtual Mardi Gras events at www.cc-nh.org/misc/mardi-gras/.
There is no cost to attend, but gifts of any amount are welcomed.