Flags across New Hampshire will fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Hillsborough police officer who died last week after suffering a medical emergency on duty.

Officer Rory Bohanan, 58, was stricken on May 10 while on duty at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School, where he was the school resource officer.

On Saturday, a celebration of his life is planned at Hillsboro-Deering High School, 12 Hillcat Drive, Hillsborough, starting at 1 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu has directed state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset that day to honor Bohanan.