Celebration of life Saturday for Hillsborough's Officer Rory Bohanan Staff Report May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 20 min ago Flags across New Hampshire will fly at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Hillsborough police officer who died last week after suffering a medical emergency on duty.Officer Rory Bohanan, 58, was stricken on May 10 while on duty at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School, where he was the school resource officer.On Saturday, a celebration of his life is planned at Hillsboro-Deering High School, 12 Hillcat Drive, Hillsborough, starting at 1 p.m.Gov. Chris Sununu has directed state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset that day to honor Bohanan.