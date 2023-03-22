Manchester Police are investigating vandalism to about a dozen gravestones at Merrill Cemetery on Merrill Road off of South Willow Street near the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester. Headstones were knocked over. Some were shattered and others were damaged with gold paint. The damages are estimated at about $20,000. Anyone with information are asked to call Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711. To remain anonymous police ask to call the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Police say vandals caused around $20,000 in damage to gravestones in a Manchester cemetery.
More than a dozen gravestones in Merrill Cemetery on Merrill Road were damaged in the incident. Some headstones were knocked down, others were shattered, and some were covered in gold paint, police said in a statement.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.